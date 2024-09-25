Aldi reveals new lunchbox essentials for under £10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To help with the return to school, Aldi has created a list of school lunchbox essentials that parents can buy for under £10 - less than half the amount that most parents spend on lunchboxes each week.

To help with the return to school, Aldi has created a list of school lunchbox essentials that parents can buy for under £10 - less than half the amount that most parents spend on lunchboxes each week.

The shopping list includes the essential ingredients for a week of sandwiches and healthy snacks to help parents create lunches for their children, all for just £8.45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows new research conducted of 1,200 UK parents that revealed parents spend more than £23 per week on their child’s packed lunch on average.

Parents can buy school lunchbox essentials from Aldi for under £10

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We’re proud of our unbeatable value which allows us to offer parents all the essentials to create packed lunches for under £10. That’s less than half what many parents currently pay according to our research.”

The research, carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Aldi, found that around three quarters of parents (73%) worry about the cost of the new school year and the pressures on finances throughout September.

To keep the costs of packed lunches down, more than half of families (58%) shop at discount supermarkets while one in three (33%) try to plan ahead and make the same thing every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the supermarket recently launched a Back-to-School Fund, with £100 Aldi vouchers given away to parents throughout September to help with the costs of everyday essentials.

Research revealed 73% of parents worry about back to school costs

The supermarket is also donating £20,000 to good causes focused on supporting children. This includes schools and nurseries through their community giving platform Neighbourly, to help provide essentials to families that need it most.

Aldi’s full lunchbox essentials shopping list includes:

Sandwich ingredients:

Village Bakery Medium Sliced Wholemeal Bread 800g - £0.75

Greenvale Beautifully Buttery 500g - £0.95

Ashfields Cooked Ham - £0.85

Emporium British Mature Cheddar Slices 250g - £1.99

Selection of Snacks:

Emporium Cheese 'a' Peel 4x20g - £1.09

Little Delights Fromage Frais - £0.79

Nature's Pick Mini Bananas 7 Pack - £0.78

Eatz Oat Bites x4 - £1.25

TOTAL: £8.45