Baby names 2024: Names inspired by flowers and plants to be most popular - top 10 for boys and girls
Floral names are expected to be extremely popular for both baby boys and baby girls in 2024 - and it's all because of fashion trends and also retro trends
Any parent will tell you that one of the hardest decisions they make about their child comes before they are even born, and it's one they are likely to start pondering the moment they find out they are expecting - their name.
Though some may choose to wait to see what their baby looks like before making a final decision, many have a list of potential monikers that grows along with the size of the expectant mum's bump. There are always trends which influence what mums and dads may like, from celebrity names to those inspired by popular culture. But, in 2024, it's expected to be all about the flowers - and that's because of fashion trends.
Fashion experts have announced that florals will be a huge trend in 2024, and design houses including Valentino, Alexander McQueen and Simone Rocha are all adding dramatic blooms to their catwalks. As always, what's displayed on the runway is expected to carry through into other aspects of our lives, including baby names. So, flower and gift delivery service, Eflorist, have predicted the top 10 floral-themed baby names for girls and boys in 2024 - but they've also had a little help from historical data on new baby names from the Office for National Statistics which dates back to 1904. That's because one thing baby names are always inspired by, no matter what the trends of the moment, is history.
They say what goes around, comes around, as different trends always seem to reappear eventually, so it’s not surprising that baby names can also make a comeback. Floral themes, in general, are popular in baby names, with parents drawn to the beauty and symbolism associated with flowers and plants that can connect to their little ones. It is evident that, while over the years, parents have often embraced a range of floral influences when choosing names for their bundles of joy, 2024 is set to bring about a revival of some more unusual floral inspired names.
David Denyer, Flower Expert at Eflorist, said: "From looking into historical trends, we can see a clear connection with parents being increasingly drawn to names that evoke a sense of beauty and individuality. Each name carries its own unique story, and we anticipate these floral-inspired names to blossom not only in popularity, but also in the hearts of new parents who want a meaningful name for their little ones. These 2024 predictions reflect a trend towards meaningful names that carry a connection to the beauty of the natural world, and we are sure to expect to see more flower-themed names blossoming in years to come”.
So, what are the top floral inspired names for baby boys and girls that are expected to really bloom in 2024? Keep reading to find out more. If you're expecting, you may just find your perfect baby name in the list.
The top 10 flower-themed girls names for 2024
The data revealed that the top 10 flower-themed girls names for 2024 are:
Juniper
Azalea
Blossom
Poppy
Lily
Daisy
Jasmine
Rose
Indigo
Violet
Juniper is a baby name with Latin origin and simply means ‘young’ or ‘evergreen’. In Ancient Norse tradition, juniper was used for healing and purification purposes, making it a strong name for a baby girl.
Azalea is a symbol of abundance, and stands for overwhelming joy and success. There’s no love like a mothers for their child, and happiness from the gift of life can be translated through this name.
Blossoms typically symbolise new beginnings and beauty, which makes this such a special name for a new baby.
The top 10 flower-themed boys names for 2024
And the top 10 flower-themed boys names for 2024 are:
Orion
Rowan
Ren
Jared
Florian
Basil
Linden
Cedar
Thorn
Hollis
Orion flowers symbolise good health and happiness. In Victorian England, a pot of orion flowers was used as a sign of hospitality.
Rowan is a flower which traditionally was used for protection. In Celtic mythology, it is known as the ‘tree of life’ and inspires courage and wisdom.
Ren, in Japanese culture, is the Buddhist symbol of perfection and purity. In many other cultures, it is used as a symbol of good luck and fortune.
