Balancing work and breastfeeding: Expert tips to pump with confidence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Returning to work after having a baby is a massive milestone for any parent. For breastfeeding mums, the thought of maintaining that special bond while juggling work can seem like a mammoth task. But don’t let the grind wean you off! The good news? Heading back to the office doesn’t mean it’s time to put the brakes on your breastfeeding journey.

To help mums master the art of balancing work and breastfeeding, Winstanleys Pramworld has teamed up with La Leche League Alliance to deliver expert advice. Whether you're gearing up for your first day back or simply looking to fine-tune your routine, these tips will help you pump with confidence and ensure that your little one still gets the best of you - even when you're at work.

“Balancing work and family life after a baby is no small feat,” says Shannon Scanlon from Winstanleys Pramworld. “For breastfeeding mums, managing their feeding routine while away from home can feel especially challenging. That’s why we’ve partnered with the experts at La Leche League Alliance to create a straightforward guide that supports parents in continuing their breastfeeding journey as they return to work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feed the Baby, Not the Freezer

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Breastfeeding Month

Planning to be away from your baby, whether for work or a weekend getaway? Start expressing milk a week or two in advance to prepare. Remember, frequent pumping can lead to oversupply, so it’s crucial to find the right balance. As Susan Mocsny Thomas, Breastfeeding and Lactation Resource Director at La Leche League Alliance advises, “Feed the baby, not the freezer.”

Moscy Thomas continues: “For regular separations, pump at work and provide that milk to your baby's caregiver for the next day. A modest stash of frozen milk is typically enough for those extra-hungry days, without the need for a large freezer supply. Excessive pumping can cause oversupply and lead to issues like mastitis, so a small backup should suffice.”

Smart Storage for Breast Milk

"Using breast milk storage bags can make the process much easier," advises Pam Freedman, Executive Director at La Leche League Alliance. "Rather than providing your caregiver with one large bottle, offer several smaller portions to prevent overfeeding and minimise waste."

Freedman also emphasises the importance of safe storage practices: "Follow the recommended guidelines for storing breast milk at room temperature, in the fridge, or in the freezer. On average, your baby will need about 1.5 oz. of milk per hour of separation from birth until one year old, which helps in planning your milk supply more accurately."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensuring that caregivers are familiar with paced bottle feeding is another key point. "Paced feeding prevents your baby from getting too much milk too quickly, which reduces the pressure on you to keep up with their feeding demands," Freedman adds. "Whenever possible, breastfeed when you're with your baby and let others handle bottle feeds to avoid nipple confusion."

A Solid Support Network, The Secret To Success

"A strong support system is vital," says Freedman. "Partners and family members can play a key role by taking on household chores, running errands, and providing emotional support, allowing mothers to focus on breastfeeding and bonding with their babies."

She continues, "If you're facing challenges like low milk supply, don't hesitate to seek help. La Leche League offers both in-person and virtual meetings, with Leaders ready to provide one-on-one guidance. For more complex issues, working with an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), as well as getting support at La Leche League meetings, can make all the difference."

Balancing work and breastfeeding might feel overwhelming, but with the right support and resources, it's entirely doable to continue nurturing your baby while pursuing your career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scanlon shares, "Today, there are so many breast pump options available - from manual and electric pumps to discreet, wearable models perfect for busy mums on the go. There's something for every lifestyle and budget. Finding the right pump that fits your needs is key, and with proper support, you can absolutely maintain your breastfeeding journey while returning to work."