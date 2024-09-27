Breastfeeding mothers at work: New guide addresses lack of support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Only 2 in 10 workplaces offer a designated area for nursing mothers and experts say that without addressing this, breastfeeding mothers face physical and emotional issues that can affect their well-being, productivity and work satisfaction.

Meeting the diverse needs of employees is crucial to fostering a culture of inclusivity, well-being and productivity. New mothers in particular continue to face significant challenges in balancing the demands of work and parenthood, especially around breastfeeding. While 95% of UK bosses claim to run an inclusive workplace, only 22% offer a designated area for breastfeeding or expressing milk, according to research by HR consultancy, Peninsula. Furthermore, there is currently no specific legislation to protect breastfeeding breaks at work.

Designed to bridge this gap, the new expert guide from Maternity Mentor, entitled “A Manager’s Guide to Supporting Breastfeeding Employees”, ensures that employers and managers are confidently equipped to accommodate their breastfeeding employees' needs.

Advising on both the physical spaces and mental wellbeing support required for breastfeeding employees to thrive, the guide includes the important elements of a functional and comfortable Parents’ Room and the health & safety considerations needed for a breast-feeding friendly environment, as well as communication and conversation pointers on how managers can ascertain the needs of returning mothers in a respectful manner.

Mother with newborn child

Qualified midwife Yulia Sobolyeva underscores the importance of providing mothers with safe, comfortable spaces to pump at work: “Breastfeeding is crucial for a baby’s health, offering essential nutrients and immunity, while also promoting the mother’s well-being by preventing issues like mastitis. Companies must invest in proper facilities and train managers to support breastfeeding employees. When women are given the tools and time to pump, they can return to work without compromising their baby’s health or their own. This simple step fosters a more supportive workplace, boosting morale, retention, and overall productivity for everyone involved".

An award-nominated real estate professional and a breastfeeding mother herself, Natasha Kitson founded Maternity Mentor in 2023 after navigating the challenges of work and parenthood during her maternity leave. Her personal experience highlighted the difficulties many face, inspiring her to provide advice and guidance to her growing audience of working parents who shared the same challenges. Maternity Mentor’s flagship guidebook, ‘From Bump to Boardroom’ summarises all working parent’s rights & support options throughout the parental leave process. As part of this initiative, Natasha surveyed over 400 working parents and the experiences of real working parents have also fueled the new breastfeeding guide.

To champion continuous improvement, the guide provides an opportunity for leaders to earn a Maternity Mentor certificate of approval for their actions to create a breastfeeding-friendly workplace.

“Research currently suggests 8 out of 10 women stop breastfeeding before they are ready. When workplaces proactively support women in managing their needs upon their return to work, we can help women to continue breastfeeding until they feel ready to stop.” Natasha concludes.

“A Manager’s Guide to Supporting Breastfeeding Employees” can be purchased from the Maternity Mentor website.