British parents rely on Netflix to weather rainy holidays, study shows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly two-thirds of UK parents turn to streaming services to entertain kids during wet weather getaways and the same number of Brits are heading on countryside holidays this summer, with 28% citing cost of living pressures and 29% a desire to avoid the hassle and chaos at airports.

New research from Virgin Media O2 finds the majority (85%) of parents consider reliable connectivity crucial for entertaining children during wet weather on rural staycations. With over 40 million (60%) Brits heading on countryside getaways this summer, more than 1 in 3 (37%) are looking for a holiday rental with reliable internet connectivity.

Often faced with unreliable summer weather, Brits’ go-to solutions for entertaining the kids during rainy staycations include streaming services (62%), online games or other entertainment apps (33%), watching YouTube videos (26%) and video calls with friends or family (12%). This has elevated the importance of connectivity to Brits on their staycations, with over half (52%) admitting they would rather get lost on a hike than face a poor internet connection and a further 35% preferring a surprise visit from the in-laws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research also revealed Brits are unable to switch off their ‘work mode’, with 13% choosing a rural getaway because they can easily return to the office in case of an emergency and 11% because they’re able to continue working while away from home. Many also cited a desire to avoid the hassle and chaos at airports (29%), while ongoing cost of living pressures were a factor for 28%.

With poor connectivity a daily or weekly issue for nearly half of rural residents (48%), Virgin Media O2 has led the way in improving rural connectivity. The company has built and upgraded more sites than any other operator through the government’s Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, which aims to dramatically improve coverage across the UK. Customers of other networks are also benefiting from Virgin Media O2’s rollout of hundreds of shared masts.

Steven Verigotta, Director of Mobile Delivery at Virgin Media O2, said: “Connectivity is essential to modern life. Whether for work purposes or entertaining the kids on wet weather days – it's crucial. At Virgin Media O2, we’ve been plugging gaps in coverage right across the UK so that holidaymakers can enjoy well-deserved breaks this summer, whatever the British weather may bring.”