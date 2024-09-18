Brits only live 25 miles from their birthplace on average

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The average UK adult now lives 25 miles away from their birthplace, according to new data released by leading family history website Findmypast today, varying only marginally from internal movement patterns a century ago.

Analysis of millions of historic census records, combined with new omnibus data[i], has allowed researchers to track changing internal migration patterns across the UK. It found only slight variations in distance, with 1921 Census data showing the average person settled 19 miles from where they were born, compared to 25 miles today[ii].

While people are almost certainly more easily able to relocate within the UK now than a century ago, a range of factors contribute to the relatively small 6-mile change in distance citizens live from their birthplace.

Nearly half (48%) of UK adults currently live locally, with the majority feeling content (49%) and proud (26%) of their decision to stay close to home. When asked why they were not tempted with a move, reasons include proximity to family and friends (61%), a sentimental attachment to the area (23%), being close to green spaces (23%), plus affordable housing (20%).

Despite reports of more Gen Zers leaving home later, the data shows that it is Generation X (those aged 45-54) who are shown to live closest to the place they were born.

Researchers also detailed a significant cohort (47%) of ‘rebounders’ – people who moved away from their hometown but have since returned to be closer to family and friends (44%), enjoy a more affordable cost of living (19%), or because they missed the familiarity of the local community (20%).

Caring for elderly relative (16%) and the desire to raise children where they grew up (13%) were other motivating factors, especially among millennials.

Of those (52%) who have moved further afield, reasons include the search for a better quality of life (23%), superior job opportunities (22%), a lifestyle change (19%) or to be closer to a partner or spouse (16%). Half (48%) of people that have moved away from their hometown remain happy with their decision, stating it was the best thing they could have ever done.

One surprising trend which emerged from the research was the move out of cities – a reversal in behaviour from the 1920s, when greater job opportunities brought millions to the UK’s cities from the countryside. The data suggested that people are most commonly migrating from Brighton and Hove (57% who were born there no longer live there), Glasgow (50% who were born there no longer live there) and West London (45% who were born there no longer live there). (see table one)

In part, this was influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, with over a third (35%) of those who have moved away from their hometown stating the pandemic influenced their decision. Interestingly, post Covid-19, the capital is no longer deemed the top spot for internal migration. The picturesque Southwest (12%) is now the preferred destination, followed by London (10%) and then Scotland (9%).

The data also highlighted a knowledge gap surrounding people's links to their place of birth, with close to half (42%) of people wishing they knew more about their specific family connection to their birthplace.

Experts believe the data offers some fascinating insights into the behaviour and motivations of our ancestors 100 years ago. Jen Baldwin, Research Specialist at Findmypast, says: “People may be surprised to learn that as a nation, we have only moved six miles further afield on average over the past century. It’s heartening to see that what’s important to us stays consistent down the generations, and despite advances in transport and technology, we’re still prioritising family and community.

What’s interesting is that if we look at the wider conditions for people 100 years ago, they are not too dissimilar to today: it was a nation recovering from a global pandemic, experiencing an economic downturn and lots of social upheaval caused by the war. This data could give us some clues about what motivated our ancestors to move closer to home during an uncertain time.”