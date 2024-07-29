Children's bereavement charity Winston’s Wish launches Hope 100 campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s first children and young people’s bereavement charity, Winston’s Wish, is launching Hope 100 from this month and is encouraging local communities, families, friend groups, workplaces and school clubs to challenge themselves to get involved in an activity surrounding the number 100 this summer.

Hope 100 could involve completing 100 repetitions of a chosen activity, selling something for 100 pennies, raise £100 or getting involved in a slightly more tricky pursuit.

This fundraising challenge is based around the thought of the number of children and young people who are bereaved each day.

Estimates suggest that each day more than 100 young people are bereaved of a parent and that figure doesn’t equate how many are having to navigate the death of a friend, sibling, teacher or another significant person in their lives. Hope 100 serves to highlight the grieving children and young adults in our local community.

Could You Get Involved In Hope 100 This Summer?

Alongside raising funds, Winston’s Wish is hoping to signpost its services this summer and remind people of the children and young people who are having to navigate the death of somebody significant to them, whether that’s a parent, sibling, friend or somebody else.

Established in 1992, Winston’s Wish has been reaching and supporting bereaved young people and the adults around them when their worlds are turned upside down for more than 30 years. The charity provides support via online content, the Grief in Common Podcast series, as well as on-demand services such as live chat on the website, freephone and ask inbox as well as one-to-one sessions by referral.

This summer, whilst many schools and social support networks are closing their doors for the holidays, Winston’s Wish will continue to keep its on-demand services open to the children and young people, as well as the adults around them, who are having to cope with their grief. Hope 100 serves to not only ensure that that support can remain open for the young people who need bereavement support but also to remind them that these services are available.

Winston’s Wish Campaigns and Events Manager Nicki Gerrad is excited to see people across the region and further afield throughout the UK get involved with this challenge. She says, “We love seeing people’s creativity when it comes to getting involved with Hope 100. The summer holidays are a time when many families or groups of children and young people get together to try a new challenge, enjoy time together and make some memories.

There's Lots of Activities to Chose From

“We know that many of our incredible supporters come together because they themselves have suffered a bereavement or they know of somebody in their local community, whether that’s at the school gates, in their exercise classes or from their social circle, who are supporting a child or young person with their bereavement. Throughout the summer holidays, we are inspired to see and hear lots of people joining together to and using creative methods to raise funds for Winston’s Wish.

“We’re hoping that as many people as possible can hear about this challenge, especially as it raises awareness and enables us to keep the on-demand services open throughout the summer holidays and the rest of the year. We recognise that many young people themselves make use of these on-demand services to get instant grief support because of a change in routine, back-to-school worries or feeling different to their peers because of their bereavement. Many concerned adults also reach out to us for support and advice, and we know how important it is to have that instant response when young people need us the most.”

People can now register as individuals or groups to get involved with Hope 100 via the dedicated webpage on the Winston’s Wish website. Once registered, you’ll receive a special fundraising pack to help with raising money for the sponsored challenge. Don’t forget to share your activities on social media using the hashtag #MyHope100 and inspire others.

