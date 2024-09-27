England’s growing child autism waiting list crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New NHS data has revealed an increase in children waiting longer than 13 weeks for a first autism assessment appointment in England.

The latest Autism Statistics report revealed the North East saw the biggest rise at 290.41%.

In 2020, 730 children faced long waits, by 2024 this number shot up to 2,850.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Midlands came second with a 111.99% rise, and the North West third with 91.66%.

Young child drawing

However, there were also some decreases with The East Midlands seeing a 1.14% drop and the South East seeing a 21.95% drop.

Yorkshire and the Humber saw the biggest reduction with a 49.79% decline, making the region the most successful in England at reducing wait times.

In 2020, 1,245 children faced long waits, by 2024 this number almost halved to 625.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Region; Patients 0-17 Waiting >13 weeks (2020); Patients 0-17 Waiting >13 weeks (2024); % Change

North East 730; 2,850; 290.41%

West Midlands 2,335; 4,950; 111.99%

North West 1,020; 1,955; 91.66%

South West 615; 720; 17.07%

London 810; 946; 16.79%

East of England 1,890; 2,065; 9.25%

East Midlands 1,315; 1,300; -1.14%

South East 2,505; 1,955; -21.95%

Yorkshire and the Humber 1,245; 625; -49.79%

Laura Free, from Althea Soft who analysed the data, commented, “These delays not only hinder intervention but also place immense strain on children’s and parents’ mental health and well-being.”

“It is imperative that healthcare systems, educational institutions, and policymakers work together to streamline processes, increase resources, and prioritise children's mental health and developmental needs.

“Many children are already experiencing increased anxiety and social isolation and without proper care and monitoring, it could become harder to provide the care that these children desperately need and deserve.”