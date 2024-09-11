Expert predicts what might be the most popular Halloween costumes of 2024

As the spooky season approaches, the costume-planning excitement is in full swing as searches for “Halloween costumes” have risen 85% over the last month.

Every October, the costumes we see at parties, on the streets, and on social media reflect the most significant cultural moments of the year, as well as iconic movies and TV shows that went viral throughout the years and are everlasting.

This year is no different, and fashion experts at Boohoo know this. They’ve listed a lineup of characters and themes that we are bound to see this 31 October, inspired by those who have dominated the headlines and our imaginations.

Deadpool and Wolverine

Comic book characters are perhaps some of the most fun costumes to recreate, thanks to their distinctive and instantly recognizable elements. Deadpool and Wolverine are no exception, and thanks to the much-anticipated release of Deadpool 3, which features both characters together for the first time, you can expect to see a surge in Deadpool and Wolverine costumes. This is especially because of their iconic personalities and costumes, which can be found at costume stores or online, the price depending on the quality.

However, if in the mood for a little DIY, a Deadpool ensemble can easily be put together through red and black tight pieces, preferably leather, while Wolverine’s costume might need some more creativity to create some claw accessories.

Beetlejuice

The enduring appeal of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice has kept the character a staple of Halloween for decades. With his wild green hair, which can either be recreated with a wig or some spray hair paint, a striped suit, which can be bought at a costume store, but also on any other apparel shop, and mischievous grin, Beetlejuice remains a beloved choice for those looking to channel their inner ghost. To complete it all, add some face paint and practice that scary yet familiar attitude, and Beetlejuice will be ready to come to life.

Given the announcement of Beetlejuice 2, which has generated a wave of nostalgia and excitement, this iconic character is set to haunt Halloween once again, making a big comeback as one of this year’s top costume picks.

Dune characters

With the release of Dune: Part Two, the characters from this epic sci-fi saga are bound to be popular choices this Halloween. From the enigmatic Paul Atreides to the formidable Chani, and even the idea of a unique "sandworm costumes" gaining traction, fans have a plethora of options. In fact, searches for “sandworm costume” have surged by 270% on Google Trends over the last month, highlighting the growing interest in bringing the vast, mysterious world of Arrakis to life.

A desert-style outfit can be created using flowing robes and scarves in neutral tones. While these basic looks can be easy to recreate, more detailed costumes such as the sandworm might require DIY efforts and creativity, making it a bit more challenging, but a lot of fun!

Barbie and Ken

Despite the movie now being one year old, Barbie has left a lasting mark on society, particularly inspiring young girls to chase their dreams and embrace their true selves.

This cultural impact is likely to spill over into this year’s Halloween once again, where the excitement of emulating the iconic doll, with all her flaws and fabulousness, will be just as strong. Expect to see a variety of Barbie and Ken costumes, reflecting the different versions and outfits that have made the characters timeless.

This means that to be Barbie or Ken, there are no fixed rules, except perhaps bright colors and bold outfits. These, depending on your style, can even be recreated with pieces you might already have in your closet. The ideal choice would be pinks, most of all the iconic “Barbie pink”, which will make your task easier and your costume instantly recognizable.

Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked

As the musical Wicked continues to captivate audiences on stage, Elphaba and Glinda remain timeless choices for a costume, even better if paired up.

With the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation generating buzz, these witchy costumes are sure to cast a spell over Halloween, bringing a bit of Broadway magic to the festivities.

The contrast between the green-skinned, misunderstood Elphaba and the bubbly, pink-clad Glinda offers a fun dynamic for pairs or individuals. For Elphaba, you’ll need green face paint, a black dress, and a witch hat, while Glinda requires a pink gown and a tiara. The difficulty is moderate, as the makeup for Elphaba requires some effort, but overall, these costumes are a show-stopping duo.

Taylor Swift’s eras

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has not only been a musical sensation but also a fashionable one. Fans have embraced the idea of celebrating Swift’s various musical eras, each with its distinct look and vibe.

Whether it’s the country charm of her early days, the edgy style of Reputation, or the pastel hues of Lover, dressing up as Taylor Swift from any era is likely to be a popular and creative costume choice this Halloween. Depending on what you’re trying to go for, recreating these outfits can either be quite easy, going for some simpler yet iconic looks like her gowns or two-piece sets, or a lot of work. But if you’re up to the challenge of bedazzling an entire bodysuit like the ones she wears on the tour, this will bring all the attention to you!

The Bear characters

The Bear on Disney+ has taken the TV world by storm this year, with Jeremy Allen White's return to prominence and new stars like Ayo Edebiri gaining widespread acclaim.

The gritty, realistic portrayal of life in a high-pressure kitchen has made chef and kitchen staff costumes, complete with the iconic blue apron, a trendy and recognizable choice. It’s a simple, affordable costume that fans of the show will instantly recognize, making it a likely hit this Halloween.

Pennywise

Pennywise the Clown from Stephen King’s IT remains a perennial Halloween favorite. Thanks to his unsettling grin and eerie presence, the terrifying, child-hunting clown has become one of the most iconic horror characters.

Recent adaptations have kept the character fresh in public consciousness. Google Trends data suggest a surge in searches for “Pennywise costume” of 138% over the last 30 days, a clear indication that people are looking into recreating the iconic character.

Therefore, Pennywise is set to be once again a popular choice for those looking to scare their way through Halloween, and to recreate it you’ll have to put extra care into the iconic makeup, which is made a lot easier thanks to the pre-made kits available. Pair this with an orange wig, a gray shirt with large red buttons and a red balloon and it will be a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for horror fans.