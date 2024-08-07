Expert shares how to keep the kids entertained at home during the cost of living crisis

With the summer holidays in full swing, parents and carers everywhere are in the midst of that familiar routine: keeping the kids entertained during those long summer weeks.

With the country facing a serious Cost of Living Crisis, options for going out and spending money are limited for many of us, and for most families, staying in with the kids is the most realistic option. So Jennifer Stalley, children’s play therapist and founder of Meemzy Magic has curated a list of fantastic ideas to help kids beat the boredom at home and keep your sanity intact.

Edible Sand Sensory Tray

Creating edible sand from old, stale or unused cereal is a fantastic way to keep your little ones entertained. This activity is safe for younger kids who might be tempted to taste the sand, making it an excellent choice for sensory play. Repurposing old, stale cereal not only provides a fun activity but also helps reduce waste and save money.

A Girl and Boy Playing Inside the House

Materials Needed:

Old, stale cereal

Blender or food processor (if you don’t have one, it’s fine to just use a spoon, potato masher or just your hands, depending on cereal texture)

Large container or tray

Small toys for a treasure hunt (optional)

Instructions:

Gather old, stale cereal that you want to repurpose.

Ice Excavation Activity

Freezing small toys in containers for your children to excavate is a fun and engaging activity that encourages fine motor skills, and science exploration. As they chip away at the ice to uncover the l toys, children will develop hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills. They’ll also engage in problem-solving by experimenting with different tools and techniques to achieve their goal. Additionally, adding salt and warm water to the ice introduces basic science concepts about melting and freezing, providing a hands-on learning experience.

Materials Needed:

Small toys (e.g., plastic dinosaurs, cars, action figures)

Large bowl or container

Water

Spoons, toy hammers, or safe tools for chipping ice

Salt

Warm water (in a squeeze bottle or small pitcher)

Food coloring (optional)

Instructions:

Collect small, waterproof toys that your kids already own.

Gather a large bowl or container, water, spoons, toy hammers, salt, and warm water.

Mini Indoor Water Park

Introduce your kids to a mini indoor water park, a fun and engaging way to play with water right at home. This activity not only saves on the cost of pool trips or adventure parks but also promotes fine motor skills, sensory exploration, and creativity. Pouring and transferring water helps develop hand-eye coordination, while different textures and temperatures provide a rich sensory experience. Adding food coloring allows kids to explore colors and create their own imaginative water world.

Instructions:

Tubs or bowls of water

Floating toys (e.g., rubber ducks, boats, anything plastic and non-porous)

Cups or containers for pouring

Sponges

Food coloring (optional)

By setting up a mini indoor water park, you can provide a cost-effective, fun, and educational activity that keeps your kids entertained and engaged.

Ziploc Bag Fun

Add paint to a ziplock bag and seal it tightly for a mess-free painting activity that your kids can enjoy at home. Kids can use their fingers to mix colors, create patterns, and practice writing or drawing on the outside of the bag. If you don’t have paint lying around, you can also add hair gel or cooking oil to get an immersive experience from the bag. Using items you already have at home makes this an affordable and creative activity.

Materials Needed:

Ziploc bags

Paints (or hair gel, cooking oil as alternatives)

Flat surface for setup

Instructions:

Gather a Ziploc bag, and your materials

Collages

Collages are a fantastic and cost-effective way for kids to be creative at home. This activity allows children to create themed artworks using stickers or, if you don’t have these to hand, cut outs from old magazines or those freebie flyers or leaflets that keep coming through your door. Whether focusing on animals, space, or abstract designs, collages promote cognitive development through sorting, counting, and design skills. They’re also great for recycling materials you would have otherwise thrown out, and stimulating imaginative thinking in children.

Materials Needed:

Stickers, or old magazines, flyers or leaflets

Large piece of paper

Scissors

Glue

Instructions:

Gather stickers, old magazines, large pieces of paper, scissors, and glue.

Sensory Movie Experience

A sensory-friendly film experience is the perfect way for your children to relax and engage at home, without having to spend lots of money at the cinema - especially if your kids are neurodiverse or struggle with overwhelm or sensory processing. Dim the lights, provide comforting sensory items like fidget toys or comforting blankets, and choose movies with gentle visuals and sounds. This activity not only offers a calm atmosphere for family bonding but also supports sensory processing and emotional regulation in children.

Materials Needed:

Comfortable seating area

Fidget toys or comforting blanks (a familiar toy will also do fine if you don’t have fidget toys)

A film with gentle visuals and sounds

Instructions:

Dim the lights in the viewing area to create a cozy atmosphere.

Provide fidget toys, comforting blankets, or other sensory-friendly items for comfort.