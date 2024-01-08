A football-obsessed dad watched a football match on his phone while his wife was in labour because he was 'bored'

A dad watched a football match on his phone while his wife was in labour - because he was "bored". Brendan Mc Laughlin, 30, started watching a match while Sevenagh McLaughlin, 29, was 10 hours into her 30-hour labour. Football obsessed Brendan, who supports Manchester United, was said to be "bored" and the pair both watched some of a match while Sevenagh had some relief. She said as soon as she needed his support the phone went off and he was a "brilliant help".

The couple welcomed their second son on December, 10 2023 at 2.29pm, weighing 6lbs 7oz. Sevenagh, a visual merchandiser, from Culdaff, Ireland, said: "My labour was so long. We were both bored. He put on something to watch. It wasn't even a big game. You have to pass the time some way. He wasn't watching it for very long. He had to make a choice."

The couple have been together for 10 years and Sevenagh says football has always been a massive part of Brendan's life. She said: "Since he was a child he's been mad about football. He's a massive fan."

Before the birth of their second son, Brendan played semi professionally so Sevenagh is very used to football being prioritised. She said: "I'm used to it. It's never bothered me. It's nice to have such an interest in something."

Sevenagh said her eldest son, two, is also becoming football obsessed. She said: "He's drilled it into his son. He's really good at kicking a football for a two year old."

Her husband is such a big football fan that he couldn't help watching a game while Sevenagh was in labour at Letterkenny University Hospital. The mum shared the video on TikTok but was surprised at how supportive the comments were to her husband.

Sevenagh & Brendan Mc Laughlin.

She said: "They all agreed with him." One commenter said: "I’ve told my partner to charge his as I can’t deal with the moaning if he misses a game." Another said: "Perfectly fine, with the things he loves. I would be at the game."