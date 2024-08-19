Free school uniform up for grabs this summer season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With summer slowly ending and children heading back to schools, parents shouldn’t miss out on an opportunity to win £250 worth of school uniform, making a big dent in that back-to-school spending.

Easyfundraising are offering parents the chance to win a term’s worth of school uniform vouchers courtesy of Tu, all whilst collecting free donations for a local cause! A total of £5,000 is up for grabs, as 20 lucky winners can win £250.

Apart from this voucher prize, parents shouldn’t overlook the benefits of buying through retailers on the easyfundraising platform. Purchases through easyfundraising generate a free donation towards a good cause or charity, and the cause could even be their child’s school itself.

Some PTA organisations and schools have raised an incredible amount through the platform. For example, the George Abbot School in Burpham has raised over £18,578.74 for their students through the platform since they joined in 2012.

The Wood End PTA have set an ambitious target to raise £50,000 for a state-of-the-art learning centre this year, with £18,025.66 raised via easyfundraising to date.

The opportunities for schools and their PTAs are endless – over £15m has been raised for such causes to date, with over £50m raised for a range of community causes across the UK!

There are over 8,000 retailers to choose from, each giving a percentage of the customer’s spend back to their supported cause. Including well known back-to-school retailers:

Tu Clothing, with price locked uniform this autumn for the back-to-school rush and offering up to a 4% donation on purchases

George at Asda is offering up to a 2% donation

M&S is currently offering up to a 5% donation

Clarks offers donations up to a 1.5% donation.

Just like the rest of the country, the cost-of-living crisis has hit schools up and down the country, with NHAT revealing 4 out of 5 schools say they lack the current funding to maintain outstanding facilities. This is such an easy and cost-free way for parents to help their child’s school, with a free donation collected from every grocery, home and garden, fashion or back-to-school shop.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising says “We hope some peace of mind can be won through these vouchers, with the back-to-school shop one of the biggest expenses of year. At the same time, we are urging parents to join and visit the easyfundraising platform before each shop, to not only help themselves but also champion a local cause with microdonations.

We have seen massive increases in schools and PTAs joining the platform post-COVID and the squeeze we have all felt across the country since. Our form of free microdonations allow people to support a local cause such as their child’s school whilst they shop, a great way to ensure kids get access to the best equipment and resources in their communities.”

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to win up to £250 this summer to help cover the back-to-school shop and make a real difference in your community by supporting a local cause. Visit easyfundraising today and start making a positive impact with your summer shop.

You have until August 31st to enter – visit easyfundraising online to get started!