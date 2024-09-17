Hot tip! Enjoy cost-of-living lunch on the go with this camping cook hack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bun-derful! The cost-of-living lunch hack all parents need to try

Around 28 million Brits go camping at least once per year, and in a recent survey, almost half, (44%) of the recipients have taken more interest in camping to save money, especially with the higher cost of living.

Camping experts, at WildPack American summer camps, have a full-proof time-saving and money hack to enjoy a low-cost fun, delicious meal without the faff.

Jamie Frazer, who helps Brits live their American camping dreams, urges Brits to use their thermos, chilly bottle, or insulated water bottle for the easiest ever hot dog cookout.

“If you’re tired of arriving at camp and having to open up the BBQ, or paying expensive tourist prices, then my hotdog hack is perfect for you.

This life-changing hack is commonplace in America when trying to make the most of a national park, or long distance bus journeys to camp, meaning families can enjoy a meal together saving any tea time tantrums.

Given Britain's love of tea, using your thermos or insulated flask, can actually cook hot dogs whilst you’re in the car, keeping them warm until you’re ready to enjoy them.

How to do it.

Boil your water before settling off if going on a day out or not travelling to far, or boil on arrival Add your hotdogs to the flask Carefully pour the boiling water over those dogs. Make sure they’re fully submerged Pop the lid on tight. You don’t want any unwanted wildlife getting a taste. Give it a good 10-15 minutes. Plenty of time to sort out your tent or tell those annoying campers to shut up. Hot dogs, cooked to perfection. No fuss, no mess, just pure camping bliss.

Next time you’re planning a camping trip, forget the BBQ drama.

Pack that thermos, grab some hot dogs, and get ready to be the envy of the campsite.

Your mates will be fl-asking for your secret.