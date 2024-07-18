Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marnie and Mylah, the financially savvy ‘ice cream twins’ who went viral last month, have teamed up with Merlin Entertainments to launch summer holiday savings offers on all kids’ tickets at the UK’s biggest and best attractions.

Merlin, who own some of the UK’s leading indoor and outdoor attractions across the country including the lastminute.com London Eye, SEA LIFE, Warwick Castle and Alton Towers Resort, has appointed the break-out social media stars to a brand new, unique role: Chief Pocket Money Protection Officers.

Having racked up more than 10 million views in a day for their value for money focused outburst, the girls are set to help ensure this summer is all about kids getting great entertainment and great value up and down the country, helping their pocket money go further than ever before.

With the help of Marnie and Mylah, Merlin is launching a nationwide summer of fun offer which sees 50% off kids’ tickets at its indoor attractions such as SEA LIFE, Madame Tussauds, the Dungeons and LEGOLAND® Discovery Centres and £19 tickets for kids at its theme parks, such as LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures Resort, and at Warwick Castle.

But it doesn’t stop there - as well as launching the new summer saving offer, the newly appointed Chief Pocket Money Protection Officers will soon head out on a UK tour of selected Merlin attractions to spread the summer savings joy by handing out free ice creams to the first 100 kids who come down and say ‘hi!’

Talking about their new Chief Pocket Money Protection Officer roles at Merlin Entertainments, Marnie and Mylah said: “Pocket money doesn’t always go as far as you’d like these days – and we should know! But, good news kids, we’ve told the bosses at Merlin they need to help us out and do you know what, they’ve listened to us. So, this summer they’ve come up with some special priced kids’ tickets for their amazing attractions because kids always deserve brilliant school holidays!

“And what’s more, we’ll be giving out free ice creams during the summer holidays at different Merlin attractions across the UK – so keep an eye on our socials and come say hi!”

Scott O’Neil, Chief Executive of Merlin Entertainments, said of Merlin’s summer of fun: “There is nothing more important than summer fun with friends and family, and what better place to make memories than riding the high of a rollercoaster, discovering medieval history at Warwick Castle, admiring the amazing skyline from the lastminute.com London Eye or exploring the sea and its magnificent creatures at our SEA LIFE centres.

“We couldn’t think of a better dynamic duo to announce Merlin’s summer of fun than the 8-year-old wonder twins, Marnie and Mylah. They are the new voice of value for money in the UK, and everyone loves a good deal – especially for our families.”

Full offer details

The following T&Cs apply to tickets for all Merlin Entertainments’ indoor Gateway attractions including the lastminute.com London Eye, Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, the Dungeons and LEGOLAND® Discovery Centres. For a full list of attractions please see www.merlinentertainments.biz/real-fun-deals

50% discount based off “on the day” standard price

Subject to availability. Age & height restrictions apply

Up to three discounted tickets available per transaction

No minimum spend

Offer is valid from 00:01 on 8 July 2024 until 23:59 on 3 September 2024while stocks last

Children under 2 go free

Full terms and conditions of the ticket offer can be found at the Merlin Entertainments website.