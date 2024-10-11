Inflatable alien abduction outfit set to be kids' Halloween costume of 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Halloween fast approaching, planning for spooky celebrations is in full swing and if your kids are stuck for the perfect costume, look no further.

New data from leading cashback marketplace, OnBuy, shows a 780% increase in orders for itsKids Green Inflatable ET Costume since last year, revealing aliens are making a comeback as 2024’s costume of the year. The quirky and fun inflatable suit is now in the top 500 products being purchased on OnBuy.com, which has over 6 million customers.

The rise in popularity of the costume - which makes the wearer look as if they are being carried by an alien - is in keeping with Google Trends data showing a huge spike in interest in the search term ‘inflatable alien’ since September 23.

Inflatable costumes in general are popular this year, with a steady increase in searches for the term since September 19. Alien costumes have already generated a buzz on socials, with one TikTok video of two boys wearing similar inflatable suits going viral recently with more than one million views.

The Kids Green Inflatable ET Costume, available through OnBuy, is the perfect way to help your kids stay on trend this Halloween – and you’ll also get instant cashback when buying it through the platform, making it the best option for your wallet too.

So, whether you’re keen to win a ‘best costume’ prize at a party or want to make some funny social media content of your own all while saving money and earning cashback – look no further.

The costume is made from premium waterproof material, so the trick-or-treating fun doesn’t have to stop for a spot of drizzle. The humorous inflatable design is powered by a battery pack for up to seven hours of wear. Once Halloween is over, the costume simply deflates and folds away for storage until next year.

OnBuy is a British-born tech challenger brand that has revolutionised cashback rewards in the online marketplace to deliver tangible cumulative value for customers. Customers get cashback with every purchase – making Halloween cheaper than anywhere else.

Rosie Fitzgerald, Head of Brand at OnBuy.com said: “Comedy costumes are clearly a big trend for consumers this year, and OnBuy’s inflatable Green Inflatable ET Costume is proving top of the Halloween wish list for kids. As a cashback rewards marketplace, OnBuy is the perfect place to shop for Halloween costumes and décor that delivers exceptional value, as well as the wow factor.”