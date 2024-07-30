Kids' favourite supercars revealed: Lamborghinis lead the pack

A record number of children as young as 10 years old are expected to visit race circuits to drive Lamborghinis this summer holiday - as the iconic vehicle brand has been revealed as the supercar of choice among the nation's youngsters.

In a detailed analysis of booking data from Trackdays.co.uk's Junior Driving Experience packages, which allows children from 10-16 to get behind the wheel of a supercar under the supervision of a trained instructor for as little as £39, it was found that Lamborghiniscommanded 1-in-4 (26%) of bookings. Ferrari followed closely behind with 1-in-5 (21%) of bookings, proving that the prancing horse is still a dream choice for many youngsters. Porsche, another favourite, claimed 15% of the bookings, while Aston Martin and Audi garnered 13% and 12% respectively. Nissan and McLaren concluded the list with 10% and 5%, showing a range of preferences among young drivers. This comes as Trackdays.co.uk has received an unprecedented surge in bookings for its Junior Driving Experience packages during July, marking it as the peak month for youngsters eager to take the wheel and parents seeking exciting summer activities for their children. Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, commented: "Typically, youngsters only dream and admire supercars from afar, often through posters or screens. This makes the opportunity to actually get behind the wheel of these vehicles particularly special. "However, driving a coveted supercar isn't just about fun and games. Under the guidance of a skilled instructor, children receive comprehensive tuition on basic controls and road positioning before hitting the track. This hands-on experience not only fulfils their dreams in a safe environment but also equips them with valuable driving skills that can prove invaluable once they reach driving age."