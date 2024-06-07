Kids Week 2024: kids go free tickets, how to book, London theatre West End shows including Lion King, Hamilton
The popular Kids Week theatre promotion is returning soon, offering free child tickets to over 50 London shows.
Tickets will be put on sale at 10am on Tuesday 11 June through the Official London Theatre's Kids Week website, covering performances that take place between 24 July to 6 September.
Many top shows and musicals are included in the promotions, such as Disney's The Lion King, Matilda, Phantom of the Opera, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Shrek, Les Misérables, Wicked, and more.
How does the deal work?
Theatregoers can claim one child ticket (for kids aged 17 and under) for free with the purchase of an adult ticket, and get 50% off for up to two additional children per adult.
There are no booking or postage fees, and the promotion could see families save up to £90.
Note that not all performances are included in the deal, and popular times like matinees or weekends may be excluded from the promotion.. Tickets are randomly allocated across dates, shows and seat prices.
Which shows are involved?
Below is the complete list of Kids Week 2024 shows. Age recommendations and restrictions may differ, so be sure to review details on the Kids Week website for each show.
- The 13 Storey Treehouse
- The 39 Steps
- Back To The Future The Musical
- Beauty And The Beast
- Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
- Brainiac Live
- Charlie Cook's Favourite Book
- The Choir of Man
- A Chorus Line
- Errol's Garden
- Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World: The Musical
- Fireman Sam: The Great Camping Adventure
- Frankie Goes To Bollywood
- Fuerza Bruta: Aven
- The Gruffalo
- Guys & Dolls
- Hadestown
- Hamilton
- Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
- Hello Dolly!
- Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors
- An Inspector Calls
- Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!
- Kiss Me, Kate
- The Lion Inside
- Disney’s Lion King
- Mamma Mia!
- Marie Curie
- Mario The Maker Magician
- RSC’s Matilda The Musical
- Milkshake! Live On Holiday!
- Ministry of Science Live! Science Saved the World
- Les Misérables
- MJ The Musical
- The Mousetrap
- Mrs Doubtfire
- Next To Normal
- Peanut Butter & Blueberries
- The Phantom Of The Opera
- The Play That Goes Wrong
- Queenz: Live In London!
- Rough Magic
- Sam Wu Is Not Afraid of Ghosts
- Shrek The Musical
- Sister Act
- Six
- The Tiger Who Came to Tea
- Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
- Tweedy's Massive Circus
- Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
- Why Am I So Single?
- Wicked
- Witness For The Prosecution
- The Wizard Of Oz
- Your Lie In April
- Zog And The Flying Doctors
When do Kids Week tickets go on sale?
You can book up to eight tickets per show (one free child per paying adult). If your preferred tickets aren't available, keep an eye out as more may become available later on.
Families booking for Kids Week and needing special assistance can fill out an Access Priority Request Form before tickets go on general sale - the form is accessible on the Kids Week website until Sunday 9 June.
Those eligible and who have submitted the form will receive a call from the theatre box office on Tuesday 11 June.
