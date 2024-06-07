The cast of the West End production of Wicked take a bow (Photo: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

Over 50 popular West End shows are taking part in the promotion this year.

The popular Kids Week theatre promotion is returning soon, offering free child tickets to over 50 London shows.

Tickets will be put on sale at 10am on Tuesday 11 June through the Official London Theatre's Kids Week website, covering performances that take place between 24 July to 6 September.

Many top shows and musicals are included in the promotions, such as Disney's The Lion King, Matilda, Phantom of the Opera, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Shrek, Les Misérables, Wicked, and more.

How does the deal work?

Theatregoers can claim one child ticket (for kids aged 17 and under) for free with the purchase of an adult ticket, and get 50% off for up to two additional children per adult.

There are no booking or postage fees, and the promotion could see families save up to £90.

Note that not all performances are included in the deal, and popular times like matinees or weekends may be excluded from the promotion.. Tickets are randomly allocated across dates, shows and seat prices.

Which shows are involved?

Below is the complete list of Kids Week 2024 shows. Age recommendations and restrictions may differ, so be sure to review details on the Kids Week website for each show.

The 13 Storey Treehouse

The 39 Steps

Back To The Future The Musical

Beauty And The Beast

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour

Brainiac Live

Charlie Cook's Favourite Book

The Choir of Man

A Chorus Line

Errol's Garden

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World: The Musical

Fireman Sam: The Great Camping Adventure

Frankie Goes To Bollywood

Fuerza Bruta: Aven

The Gruffalo

Guys & Dolls

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Hello Dolly!

Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors

An Inspector Calls

Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!

Kiss Me, Kate

The Lion Inside

Disney’s Lion King

Mamma Mia!

Marie Curie

Mario The Maker Magician

RSC’s Matilda The Musical

Milkshake! Live On Holiday!

Ministry of Science Live! Science Saved the World

Les Misérables

MJ The Musical

The Mousetrap

Mrs Doubtfire

Next To Normal

Peanut Butter & Blueberries

The Phantom Of The Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

Queenz: Live In London!

Rough Magic

Sam Wu Is Not Afraid of Ghosts

Shrek The Musical

Sister Act

Six

The Tiger Who Came to Tea

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Tweedy's Massive Circus

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Why Am I So Single?

Wicked

Witness For The Prosecution

The Wizard Of Oz

Your Lie In April

Zog And The Flying Doctors

When do Kids Week tickets go on sale?

You can book up to eight tickets per show (one free child per paying adult). If your preferred tickets aren't available, keep an eye out as more may become available later on.

Families booking for Kids Week and needing special assistance can fill out an Access Priority Request Form before tickets go on general sale - the form is accessible on the Kids Week website until Sunday 9 June.