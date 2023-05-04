What events are planned for the coronation weekend?

The nation has been given a three-day weekend (6-8 May) to celebrate the King’s coronation. Here are some of the events taking place that you can talk to your child about and enjoy together.

CORONATION DAY: SATURDAY 6 MAY

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned in an official ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. The religious service will be held at 11am and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

THE CORONATION BIG LUNCH: SUNDAY 7 MAY

Members of the public are invited to come together to share food and fun. Pop up the bunting, get out the paper cups and tuck into some delicious homemade goodies with your neighbours! Thousands of events are expected to take place across the UK as people take to their streets, gardens, parks and community spaces to join in the celebrations.

THE CORONATION CONCERT

On Sunday evening a special concert will take place at Windsor Castle, featuring musical acts and famous stars from around the world. Among those performing are Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

There will also be a live orchestra, dancers and speakers, as well as an exclusive appearance from The Coronation Choir – a group of people brought together from community choirs across the UK – and The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth.

The concert will include a special feature called Lighting up the Nation, which will see iconic locations across the UK lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Thousands of members of the public will be at the concert after winning free tickets, alongside those who have been invited from charities. Everyone else can watch and listen to the action live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

THE BIG HELP OUT: MONDAY 8 MAY

Everyone is invited to try volunteering and join forces to support their local areas. The event is organised by The Together Coalition and organisations such as the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK.

Discover how volunteering helps to bring together local communities and the difference you can make!

What else to look out for:

Keep an eye out for The Royally Big Portrait, which will be on public display online and in spots around London! The giant digital portrait has been created by artist Sam Barnett and thousands of primary schoolchildren from across the UK, with help from BBC Children in Need.

Thousands of young musicians will perform on bandstands in public parks throughout the weekend. The Coronation Bandstand Project, organised by the charity Music for Youth, hopes to bring communities together, provide a platform for young performers and promote local heritage and culture.

There will also be a national fanfare composed by a young composer, which will be performed at each of the bandstands.

Why not have a go at making a coronation quiche? The King and Queen have shared the recipe for their chosen celebratory dish on the royal family’s official Twitter page and website.

The savoury tart features spinach, broad beans and tarragon, which they describe as “Perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!”