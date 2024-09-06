Little Town Adventures aiming to boost learning for pandemic-era children

As September arrives and schools welcome a new cohort of students, a unique challenge looms: children born during the pandemic are beginning their educational journeys, having missed out on crucial early learning experiences, especially in areas like social interaction and role play.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These formative years, particularly the first five, are critical for a child’s development, yet many of these young learners are entering school with gaps in essential skills due to no fault of parents.

Recent studies reveal a concerning trend—1.5 million children in the UK are at risk of not being able to communicate at an age-appropriate level, a situation exacerbated by the isolation and disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With traditional early childhood experiences curtailed, the need for innovative solutions to support these children is more pressing than ever.

Little Town Adventures main street Weston-super-Mare

Recognizing this need, Tom and Laura Filer, co-founders of Little Town Adventures in Weston-super-Mare, have made it their mission to provide experiences that support filling these developmental gaps through immersive role play.

Their newly opened attraction isn’t just a playground; it’s a unique educational experience designed specifically for children’s early learning.

"Role play is more than just fun—it’s a fundamental aspect of early development covering so many key learning areas," explains Laura Filer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Children who engage in role play can build vocabulary, express their ideas, and develop crucial social and emotional skills. These are the building blocks that will support them throughout their school years and beyond,” she added.

Little Town Adventures fire service

Little Town Adventures offers a meticulously crafted environment where children aged 10 and under can immerse themselves in a realistic, miniature town, complete with a pier, town hall, and various other interactive settings.

Here, storytelling, theatrical performances, and creative play are not just encouraged—they are central to the experience.

"Our sessions begin with an engaging story led by our Deputy Mayor, setting the stage for a day of discovery and learning," said Laura.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In this space, children can role-play different scenarios and bring their own story lines to life, we plant the seed to encourage imagination, and children then take the stories in whatever direction they want, this experience helps them understand the world around them and how the important part they can play in it,” she added.

This learning environment ensures that children are not just playing—they are learning vital life skills in a setting designed to nurture their growth.

By limiting session sizes, Little Town Adventures also fosters a sense of community, allowing children to interact meaningfully with their peers, make new friends, and collaborate on problem-solving activities. Skills that will greatly support them as they begin their educational journey this September.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, especially those who have missed out on so much during their earliest years," said Tom Filer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Little Town Adventures, we’re committed to giving these children a head start, helping them develop into confident, empathetic, and creative individuals."

As pandemic-era children take their first steps into formal education, initiatives like Little Town Adventures are more crucial than ever.

By focusing on role play as a key to development, it’s not just offering an entertaining day out—they’re supporting providing learning through play in a fun environment to children and their families, helping to bridge the learning gaps left by the pandemic.

A little like hiding vegetables within a dinner, so important they are there but children don’t notice them!