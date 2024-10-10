Mamas & Papas launches baby loss partnership with pregnancy charity Tommy’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Launching in Baby Loss Awareness Week, the partnership includes a range of initiatives to ensure that expert support and information is available to all Mamas & Papas customers who need it.

It comes as the charity, which aims to stop the heartbreak of baby loss and to make pregnancy and birth safe, highlights that half of us in the UK have experienced baby loss or know someone who has.

As part of the partnership, the Mamas & Papas Customer Care team will be trained by Tommy’s experts to make sure that every customer who is faced with the experience of pregnancy and baby loss receives the care and treatment they need during that time. By the end of 2025, every customer facing colleague will have been trained.

To help raise vital funds for the charity, for the first time, the leading nursery brand will be offering customers the option to ‘top-up’ and donate when making purchases in store. It is also selling Plum & Ashby’s Wave of Light candle, with 100% of the profits going to Tommy’s in support of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

A training session hosted by Tommy's for Mamas & Papas colleagues

Mamas & Papas will also use Tommy’s expertise to identify people and communities who are likely to need more support during pregnancy and will support the charity in campaigning for vital government policy changes to make pregnancy and birth safe for all.

Claire Rayner, Marketing Director at Mamas & Papas, said: “Our aim at Mamas & Papas is to inspire and support parents in feeling confident, capable and loving life with their little ones. But we know that the journey to parenthood can sometimes be challenging. Heartbreakingly, every day we receive a call or a visit into one of our stores from a parent who has sadly suffered pregnancy or baby loss and, with Tommy’s, we can better help them to navigate through the difficult time and personal adjustment.

“Whilst our colleagues are always sensitive to these situations, the training with Tommy’s means we’re better equipped to offer more support. We’ll also work in partnership with Tommy’s to reach more groups who need extra support during pregnancy or who are deemed most at risk.

“Ultimately, we want the partnership to contribute to a much-needed step forward in removing the stigma around pregnancy and baby loss to help make sure that every parent who experiences loss receives the support they deserve.”

Jacqui Clinton, Fundraising Director at Tommy's, said: "As the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby charity, Tommy's is committed to making sure everyone has the best care and support through their pregnancy journeys, including pregnancy and baby loss.

“We know we can achieve more by working with others who share that goal. Our partnership with Mamas & Papas perfectly reflects that shared commitment. We’re thrilled to have their support, which will help us make a real difference for people affected by pregnancy and baby loss and help fund the research needed to save babies’ lives.”

Find expert advice on pregnancy information here and baby loss here.