New kid-fluencer research: Over 2 in 5 parents let children help choose their next holiday

With the summer holidays over, and parents already thinking about their next, new research reveals over 2 in 5 parents will let their children help choose their next holiday destination.

Data reveals 1 in 5 children’s favourite activity on holiday is spending time with family

To help families have the dream holiday, presenter and travel expert, Amanda Lamb partners with Tesco Mobile to share her top 10 tips to make travel more affordable

A study of 1,000 families across the UK, commissioned by Tesco Mobile found that heart-warmingly more than 1 in 5 (23%) children say their favourite activity on holiday is to spend time with family. Children similarly enjoy holidays where they can go to the beach (37%) and spend time in the pool or swimming in waterparks (26%).

Whilst 43% of parents say that financial constraints are the biggest barrier to taking their families on their dream holiday abroad, with so many children enjoying spending time with family, sometimes the best things in life comes with no added costs.

The research also found that alongside the rise in the kid-fluencer, staying connected whilst travelling is crucial to families, with parents revealing it’s important to have access to online maps / directions (53%), network access (52%) and the ability to search for local activities and restaurant ideas (57%).

That’s why from today, until 2026, Tesco Mobile have announced the extension of their roaming offering which means customers can continue to tap into their UK data, minutes, and texts allowances for no extra cost in 48 destinations across the EU and beyond at no extra cost. And even better, with Clubcard Prices, you can keep it that way for the length of your minimum contract period. No setup, no hassle – you can roam and relax.

To help more families make their dream holiday a reality, the network has partnered with presenter and travel expert, Amanda Lamb to share her top 10 tips to help families planning their next trip abroad save even more and have the perfect escape:

Ask your kids what they want to do, find out what they look forward to and what is important to them on holiday Look at sharing a villa holiday with another family Look at flying from different UK airports Consider different flight times/days of the week and compare flight costs Wait to book last minute if you are willing to be open and take a risk Take sandwiches/food to the airport for the journey Splash cash on one memorable activity for the kids to talk about, they are unlikely to remember where you stayed in years to come Set a budget and stick to it Work out what your priorities are and what you are willing to compromise on Be diligent about hidden costs and check your network's roaming fees for different locations ahead of booking

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Tesco Mobile, said: ““Whether it’s using maps or keeping in touch with family and friends, we all want to stay connected when we’re abroad. So, until 2026, our customers can continue to tap into their UK data, minutes, and texts allowances for no extra cost in 48 destinations across the EU and beyond.

“As well as benefiting from great savings and frozen prices, we’re delighted to confirm that customers on a Clubcard Prices deal (including both new & mid-contract customers) will now also enjoy EU roaming for no additional cost for the length of their minimum contract period.

“We hope customers will share the news with friends and family and let them know how they can roam and relax with Tesco Mobile.”

For more information head to, tescomobile.com/home-from-home