NICEIC offers electrical safety tips for students

With UCAS reporting that in the UK over 316,850 18-year-olds have applied to university or college for 2024, the UK's leading certification and training body for the electrical industry is raising awareness of electrical safety amongst students.

Many individuals will be moving into shared accommodation or student halls for the first time, and while excitement is high, familiarising themselves with the electrical safety requirements of their new environment is crucial.

Paul Collins, NICEIC Technical Director, said: "As students prepare to move into student halls and university housing, it’s crucial for them to be prepared in terms of learning electrical safety essentials.

“By following these simple tips, students can significantly reduce the risk of electrical accidents occurring. Additionally, for any repairs that may be required, we recommend using the NICEIC 'Find a trusted tradesperson' tool to locate an NICEIC-certified business.”

Kitchen safety • Read appliance instructions: students should always read appliance manuals and never leave heat-generating appliances like toasters or air fryers unattended. • Microwave safety: microwaves shouldn’t be overloaded and aluminum foil or metal objects should never be placed inside. • Water and electricity don't mix: electrical appliances must be kept away from water sources to prevent potential shocks.

Fire safety • Test smoke alarms: students should discuss smoke alarm testing procedures with the landlord and report any faults immediately. Alarms must be kept switched on and uncovered. • Escape route: individuals must familiarise themselves with the escape route in case of a fire and ensure everyone in the property knows the procedure.

Smart practices • Avoid damaged cords and overloaded sockets: students should never use electrical equipment with frayed or damaged cords, and must avoid overloading sockets or daisy chaining them together. • Regularly check electrical equipment: individuals should get into the habit of inspecting electrical cords, light switches, plugs, and sockets for damage. If these need repairing, individuals must report it to their landlord.

For any electrical repairs, students can direct their landlord to use the NICEIC online tool ‘Find a trusted NICEIC tradesperson’ to locate a qualified professional.

For more information, visit niceic.com/dontdiy/