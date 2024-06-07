Open Farm Sunday 2024: free animal farms to take kids near me - is Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm taking part?
This weekend (Sunday 9 June), more than 220 farms will be opening their gates for FREE for the LEAF (Linking Environment & Farming) Open Farm Sunday event.
Open Farm Sunday is an ideal choice for families seeking entertaining and educational activities to keep the kids engaged, and is a fantastic opportunity for children to get up close and personal with farm animals and experience farm life firsthand.
From petting zoos to cow milking demonstrations, there are plenty of activities that will capture children's interest and curiosity.
Read more: National Trust membership is something every family should have in their armoury for affordable days out
It's a great way to introduce children to the countryside and raise awareness about sustainable farming practices, and they can discover how crops are grown, watch sheep shearing or learn about the journey of milk from cow to carton.
Most farms (around 90% of those taking part) offer free entry, but some might charge for activities, parking, or a small entrance fee. You can find this information on your local farm's event page.
If there's no mention of an entrance fee, it will most likely be free, but it's a good idea to confirm with the farm before you go (many will require you to book prior to attending and spaces may be limited).
To find out if your local farm is participating, use this Farm Finder – it lists all the info for each farm's event, including opening times and how to book. Unfortunately, Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm does not appear to be participating in Open Farm Sunday.
Each farm is unique with different activities available, so it's worth taking a look at the event and farm descriptions to see what's available.
Many are offering guided tours or talks about environmental conservation, wildlife habitats and the importance of biodiversity alongside tractor rides, nature trails and various farm-themed games and activities.
Some of the activities taking place at the farms include:
- Tractor and trailer rides
- Guided farm walks
- Farm machinery demonstrations
- Meeting the animals, including sheep shearing and milking demonstrations
- Bug hunts
- Soil science and worm charming
- Welly-wanging
- Learn about wildlife on farms
- See how farmers farm with nature
Open Farm Sunday was established in 2006 as an initiative by LEAF (Linking Environment & Farming) to connect people with farming and food production. For more information, head to the official website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.