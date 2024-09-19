PCOS healthcare ‘deserts’ revealed across Great Britain in new study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study has revealed that Peterborough has ranked the lowest for accessible PCOS healthcare available to women in the UK.

The town gained a score of 10.19 out of 100, placing last in the study for the accessibility to PCOS healthcare facilities. This comes as nearly nine in ten* (89%) healthcare professionals believe that gynaecology waiting times are impacting patients' quality of life.

The study, conducted by PCOS supplement provider, Fertility Family, ranks the UK’s towns and cities by examining NHS data to examine the availability of fertility clinics, access to registered endocrinologists, and access to local GP surgeries.

Where in the UK do women have the most limited access to PCOS healthcare?

Image of doctor checking on their patient

Peterborough

Peterborough ranks as the most underserviced area in the UK for those with the condition with a score of 10.19 out of 100. With only one fertility clinic within a 25-mile radius, many women will be forced to travel longer distances to receive specialised reproductive care. Due to the minimal services available, waiting lists will inevitably be longer.

Alongside a lack of fertility clinics, there is also only one registered endocrinologist serving a population of over 136,900 people.

Milton Keynes

Despite being a growing urban area in the UK, with the city council predicting a population increase of at least a third by 2050, Milton Keynes scored just 12.04 out of 100. The city has only two fertility clinics serving the entire area, equivalent to 1 clinic per 100,000 residents, putting additional pressure on these facilities due to the demand for services which is equating to longer waiting times for those attempting to access care.

Plymouth

Plymouth, the largest city on England’s south coast, may be known for its sights and coastal attractions, but when it comes to healthcare for women with PCOS, the situation is far from idyllic. The city scored 15.28 out of 100 due to there being one fertility clinic within 25 miles, and whilst GP surgeries in Plymouth are numerous, endocrinology care is especially problematic, as the city has only one recorded registered endocrinologist.

Bolton, Greater Manchester, crowned UK’s best for PCOS healthcare access

Bolton, Greater Manchester, has achieved the highest ranking for accessible PCOS healthcare available in the UK.

The town gained a score of 89.35 out of 100, placing first in the study for the accessibility to PCOS healthcare facilities. The study revealed that Bolton is home to 13 fertility clinics, 39 GP surgeries, and 8 endocrinologists all within the local area, providing more accessibility to patients with the condition.

How do other towns and cities compare?

Warrington follows Bolton, ranking in second place with a score of 82.87. This is followed by Wigan (81.02), London (79.63), and Leicester (72.69).

London received the highest scores among all locations for access to fertility clinics, GP surgeries, and endocrinologists. However, despite having the largest population in the UK and a wealth of facilities, the city saw a low score for fertility clinics per capita, with only 0.84 clinics for every 100,000 residents.

This suggests that even though resources are plentiful, individuals with PCOS may encounter difficulties in locating a fertility clinic due to the limited number when compared to the overall population.

Over half of PCOS patients have felt misunderstood by health professionals

Insights from Fertility Family’s 2023 PCOS Awareness Survey have shown that over half (54%) of people living with PCOS have felt misunderstood by health professionals. The survey found that 2 in 3 people (68%) waited over a year for their formal diagnosis.

Furthermore, 1 in 10 people had to wait over 5 years to receive treatment, whilst 7% of respondents waited over 10 years. More people (42%) were diagnosed between the ages of 25 and 34 than at any other stage of life.

Dr Gill Lockwood, Consultant at Fertility Family, says: “If you think you may have PCOS, even if your symptoms are quite mild, it is important to speak to your GP. Many disorders can mimic PCOS symptoms such as thyroid disease and overproduction of the Prolactin hormone so it is important to get the right diagnosis.

Having PCOS is a lifetime diagnosis, but if you maintain a normal weight, do regular exercise, and avoid high-fat and high-sugar foods in your diet, you can expect a normal, healthy life.

It is a complex and yet very common condition affecting up to 10% of all women. Its symptoms can be quite mild, such as irregular periods and ‘teenage acne’ that seems to last beyond the teens, to really severe symptoms such as a total absence of periods, severe excess hair growth and significant obesity. Some of these symptoms may not be due to PCOS and this is why we recommend seeing your GP to get a proper diagnosis and help with your future health. Internet ‘experts’ and online influencers may be well-intentioned, but nothing can substitute for a discussion with a medically qualified doctor.”