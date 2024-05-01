Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular children’s TV series Peppa Pig is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of a unique set of stamps. Images of the 12 new stamps, which include Peppa and her friends and family, have been released by Royal Mail.

The eight stamps in the main set include Peppa and George, Suzy Sheep, Danny Dog, Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, Grandpa, and Granny Pig, as well as a miniature sheet featuring the characters having a good time at a party.

Peppa, Daddy Pig, Mr. Zebra, and one of Royal Mail's very own posties are also featured in a special video that has been created that shows them delivering special invitations to Peppa's party. The video can be seen at royalmail.com/peppa.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy said: “Peppa Pig, her friends and family have brought joy and laughter to global audiences of all ages for two decades.

“These delightful stamps will brighten up the day of anyone receiving mail with a touch of Peppa’s charm.”

Senior vice president of Global Licensed Consumer Products, Hasbro, Marianne James said: “As a lifelong best friend, Peppa Pig encourages kids to jump in together and confidently treat each first step as a new adventure – from the everyday to the epic.

“Getting mail in the post is an exciting and special treat for little ones, and we cannot think of a better way for families to embrace this first experience than with Peppa Pig stamps from Royal Mail.”

The stamps, and a range of collectable products, are available to pre-order from today and the stamps go on sale on Thursday 16 May.

Peppa Pig debuted in 2004, and follows the adventures of a cheeky and lovable pig named Peppa, along with her family and friends.

Each episode revolves around everyday activities and experiences that children encounter, such as going to school, playing with friends and visiting family members.

Popular among children and adults, Peppa Pig incorporates educational elements while being entertaining, and many parents appreciate the positive messages, gentle humour and educational value of the show.