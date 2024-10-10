Research Highlights Decline in Dinner Table Conversation Among UK Families
Half of UK children play on phones and tablets around the dinner table, while the average family eats their evening meal just three times a week. Pub brand Hungry Horse are helping facilitate dinner time conversation with their new Table Talk initiative, including tips from family psychologist, Emma Kenny.
Recent research has highlighted a worrying trend in the UK, nearly half of children (49%) regularly use phones or tablets at the dinner table, limiting conversation with their families.
The study, conducted by Hungry Horse, reveals that 37% of parents struggle to engage with their children during mealtimes, and 30% of children rarely talk to their parents at the table.
The findings also show that families eat together just three times a week on average. Less than one in five families (19%) manage to have dinner together every night, and over 7% of families never do.
In response to this growing issue, Hungry Horse has launched a new initiative called ‘Table Talk’ to encourage more meaningful conversations at the dinner table.
Family psychologist Emma Kenny has teamed up with the pub brand to create activity sheets designed to prompt discussions between parents and children, which will be available across all 226 Hungry Horse pubs.
Kenny points out that while technology has brought many benefits, it has also contributed to a decline in face-to-face communication. “We risk losing vital social and emotional skills if we don’t take the time to engage with each other, especially at mealtimes,” she said.
She emphasises the importance of regular conversations to help children build these skills and strengthen family bonds.
Kenny offers practical advice for parents who want to encourage conversation during meals, such as asking open-ended questions and creating a safe, non-judgmental space where children feel comfortable sharing their thoughts.
She also stresses the importance of putting away devices to ensure undistracted, quality time together.
Emma Kenny’s Top Tips for Encouraging Dinner Table Conversation:
- Create a safe space: Let your child know they can talk to you about anything without judgment.
- Be present: Set aside time each day to give your child undivided attention.
- Use open-ended questions: Ask questions that require more than a simple yes or no.
- Engage in play: Often, children open up more during fun, relaxed activities.
- Positive reinforcement: Praise children when they share and show appreciation for their openness.
- Tech-free meals: Establish a no-technology rule during meals to foster better interaction.
Sarah Williams, Senior Marketing Manager at Hungry Horse, shared the company's motivation behind the initiative, saying, "Mealtimes are about more than just food – they’re an opportunity to connect and share meaningful moments. We hope our new Table Talk initiative will help bring families closer together."
Families are invited to take part in the initiative at Hungry Horse pubs this autumn, creating a space for conversation and quality time together.
To book a table at your local Hungry Horse, visit: https://www.hungryhorse.co.uk/book.
