Santa reveals names most likely on Santa’s naughty list
Prashant Patel, gift-giving expert and Owner of Personalised Bee has worked with a Santa AI to figure out which names are most likely to appear on both the naughty and nice list.
Pulling sources across the interest, Santa AI has revealed these popular names are ‘most likely’ to appear on Santa's list.
Prashant Patel explains “Whilst every child is unique, many parents choose a name that reflects the characteristics they hope they’ll embody from that name, or avoid personality traits from names they've had negative experiences with.”
Santa Ai explains “Each child has been included on the list for different reasons. The naughty list kids are more likely to have misbehaved whereas, the nice list kids have been kind and generous, and have been good to their friends and family."
According to Santa, the children’s names that are most likely to appear on the naughty list (and the number of children under 10)
- Jake - 1032
- Lily - 21,885
- Alex - 6050
- Mia - 22,150
- Sam - 2256
- Grace - 20,558
- Ethan - 19042
- Ava - 25,763
- Isabella - 20,083
- Jack - 35,029
The children’s names that are most likely to appear on the nice list (and the number of children under 10)
- Charlotte -18,050
- Oliver -48,504
- Ava,- 26,435
- Noah - 38,336
- Emma - 7,526
- Sophia - 21,066
- Ollie - 6,583
- Liam - 6,843
- Mia - 22,150
- Ben - 1,923
Prashant advises that, “As the story goes, Santa will judge every child on their own merit, ensuring that whatever he brings them is a truly personalised gift, based on their behaviour this year.”