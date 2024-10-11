Seven-year-old wins Hollywood Bowl’s nationwide design-a-pin competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

7-year-old Daisy Chick, from Tunbridge Wells, has been crowned the winner of Hollywood Bowl’s nationwide design-a-pin competition.

The competition let creativity roll as children across the UK were invited to wow judges by designing a striking sport-themed bowling pin in honour of Great Britain’s athletes, as they competed in the world’s biggest sporting events this summer.

Tunbridge Wells local, Daisy Chick, who has just started Year 3, bowled over the Hollywood Bowl judges with her creative sports-themed pin and has had her design turned into a ten-pin. The colourful design shows footballs, tennis balls, rugby balls, and trophies - all designed to celebrate the various sporting events in the UK over the summer.

Daisy, a budding artist, was so excited to see her winning pin come to life. Daisy’s mother, Harriet Chick, commented “When I found out Daisy had won the pin design competition, I couldn’t wait to tell her. Her face lit up, she was so excited and very happy. Daisy loves art and was really into sports over the summer, always watching it whenever we had it on the TV. Her favourite sport to watch was the gymnastics, but she plays football herself, so making a sport-themed pin was right up her street. She’s really proud of herself – I’m so proud too!”

Daisy Chick and her mum Harriet Chick reveal the winning pin at Hollywood Bowl Tunbridge Wells

Dave Williams, Operations Director at Hollywood Bowl Group, and esteemed judge for the nationwide competition said: “We had some brilliant entries for our design-a-pin competition this year. Daisy’s pin was so creative, colourful, and imaginative. You can really tell she is a sports fan and budding artist. We were wowed by the design and are delighted to crown Daisy our winner for this year’s competition!”