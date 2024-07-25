Sleep expert reveals 30p lime hack to help your baby sleep through the night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sleep expert has shared a 30p fruity hack to helping your baby sleep through the night.

As any parent knows, getting a baby to sleep through the night can be a daunting challenge. From white noise machines to lavender-scented baths, parents try all sorts of tricks.

But a lesser-known, yet surprisingly effective method involves a simple, everyday item: a lime.

According to Ashley Hainsworth, from kids' beds and bunk beds specialists Cuckooland said placing a cut lime in your baby’s bedroom can create a more restful sleep environment.

"A cut lime releases natural citrus oils into the air," he said. "These oils have been shown to have calming properties, which can help soothe and relax your baby."

The scent of citrus is often associated with freshness and cleanliness, which can promote a sense of calm and well-being.

Mr Hainsworth continued: "Creating a calming environment is key to helping babies sleep through the night.

"The scent of lime can enhance this environment by providing a natural, gentle aroma that can help your baby feel more at ease."

Place a halved lime in a small bowl or on a plate near your baby's crib, but out of reach. Mr Hainsworth suggests ensuring it’s in a location where the scent can disperse throughout the room without overpowering.

Additional sleep tips

Alongside the lime, Mr Hainsworth offers other tips to enhance your baby's sleep:

Consistent bedtime routine: "A predictable routine signals to your baby that it’s time to wind down. This might include a warm bath, a story, and some quiet cuddle time," suggests Mr Hainsworth.

Comfortable sleep environment: Make sure the room is at a comfortable temperature and that your baby's crib is cosy and safe.

White noise: Gentle background noise can mask other sounds that might wake your baby. "White noise machines or soft lullabies can be very effective," Mr Hainsworth advises.

Dim lighting: Use blackout curtains to keep the room dark and a small night light if needed. “Darkness triggers the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone,” says Hainsworth.

The calming effects of citrus scents, including lime, are backed by research. Studies have shown that citrus fragrances can reduce stress and anxiety levels, which are essential for a good night’' sleep. For babies, this means a more serene and restful environment conducive to uninterrupted sleep.

While every baby is different and what works for one might not work for another, incorporating a cut lime into your baby’s sleep routine is a simple, natural method worth trying.