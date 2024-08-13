Ticket fraud rises by 112% - 49 victims were aged under 10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ticket fraud reports have more than doubled from 2021 to 2023 rising by a huge 112%, according to Freedom of Information research by The Cut & Craft.

In 2021 there were 4,173 reports across the UK, this rose to 8,865 in 2023. In 2024 so far (Jan-May) there have been 3,867 reports.

Dyfed-Powys saw the biggest rise at 516.67%, followed by PSNI and South Wales police with 484.62% and 326.19% respectively.

Looking at the demographic details of the reports made from 2021 to May 2024 in the UK, 11,139 came from females, 8,959 came from males and 3,832 were classed as unknown. Altogether 46.5% were females.

Woman With Credit Card Using Landline Phone

Looking at the victim age group statistics, the most common age group that were victims in the UK were 20-29, this was the same case for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Statistics also sadly showed that 49 victims in the United Kingdom were children aged between 0-9. 46 were in England and 3 were in Northern Ireland.

Moving onto the monetary details, the UK overall average loss was £753.

In terms of police forces, West Mercia Police saw the highest overall average loss (£1,127), West Midlands Police was second (£1,108), and West Yorkshire Police was third (£993).

When considering the highest loss, West Mercia Police stayed at the top reporting a loss of £69,628 so far this year alone. Metropolitan Police had the second-highest loss (£55,000) and South Yorkshire came third reporting a £50,000 loss so far this year.

Speaking on the findings, Georgina Pellant from The Cut & Craft said, “the findings are really shocking, especially the fact that it’s such a big rise.

“It’s really easy to fall victim, all it takes is a small drop in focus, maybe a busy day, or you’re feeling tired, and you can lose a lot of money, no matter how fraud savvy you are.

“The fact that children, under the age of 10, are also falling victim means we don’t just have to be mindful of our own activities, but also our family and even kids.

“I urge people to be careful, always think twice, use trusted sources, never rush, and remember, if something sounds too good to be true, it most often is.”