3. Minack Theatre

With the summer heat, the open-air Minack Theatre sits on the Cornish Cliffs. This attraction, however, needs to be booked in advance, as it holds several services such as events, tours and workshops. Over the summer, this stunning theatre is holding shows such as Little Women (1 August - 5 August), The Scarlet Pimpernel (8 August - 11 August) and storytelling events such as Journey to the Stars (15 August - 7 September). Tickets are available to book online. The Minack Theatre is ideal for warm summer nights, with the events family friendly too.