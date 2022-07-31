The UK has a range of exciting attractions to choose from during the summer holidays
1. Arthur’s Seat
Arthur’s seat is an ancient volcano and the main peak in a group of hills in Edinburgh Scotland, forming most of Holyrood Park. It sits around 1.6 km from Edinburgh Castle and rises around 250.5m high to provide stunning views of the city. This attraction proves to be an enticing day out, as it's popular for hillwalking and perfect for a solo day out, or with friends and family.
2. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Situated in Glasgow, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum holds stunning architecture with 22 galleries to make for a great day out. It is one of Scotland's most popular free attractions, displaying over 8,000 items from Ancient Egypt to artist Charles Rennie Mackintosh. There is no need to book, you can walk right in, with opening hours from Monday- Thursday and Saturday 10 am - 5 pm, and on Friday and Sunday: 11 am- 5 pm. The museum also offers group tours, with some paid exhibitions available to browse too.
3. Minack Theatre
With the summer heat, the open-air Minack Theatre sits on the Cornish Cliffs. This attraction, however, needs to be booked in advance, as it holds several services such as events, tours and workshops. Over the summer, this stunning theatre is holding shows such as Little Women (1 August - 5 August), The Scarlet Pimpernel (8 August - 11 August) and storytelling events such as Journey to the Stars (15 August - 7 September). Tickets are available to book online. The Minack Theatre is ideal for warm summer nights, with the events family friendly too.
4. St Fagans National Museum of History
On a trip taking you to Wales? Near Cardiff sits St Fagans National Museum of History, also known as the UK’s first national open-air museum - making it great for hot summer days. Entrance to this UK attraction is free and is a great place to spend an afternoon with friends or family. The museum depicts the historical lifestyle, culture and architecture of Welsh people, sitting on the grounds of St Fagans Castle. In June 2019, St Fagans was named UK's Museum of the Year 2019 by the Art Fund, which said the facility has "exceptional imagination, innovation and achievement".