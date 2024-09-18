Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost a quarter of young Brits are scrambling to create their own reading nooks - after a TikTok trend ignited their love for physical books.

Almost a quarter of young Brits are scrambling to create their own reading nooks - after a TikTok trend ignited their love for physical books. The social platform has been showered with users showing off their bookshelves and prized literature as part of the recent 'BookTok' frenzy.

A study by luxury bedroom retailer Feather & Black revealed one in three (32%) 18-24-year-olds and 41% of 25-34-year-olds claimed they've read more in the past year. Now 24% of 24-34-year-olds and 16% of 18-24-year-olds plan to create a reading nook to enjoy their growing obsession - at least double the average across all ages (8%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poll of 2,000 people showed 84% of 18-24-year-olds prefer to read physical books rather than e-book, which is around 10% more than older generations. They said the main reasons are the feeling of holding one (77%), easier focus (55%), deeper immersion (46%) and even the unique smell (30%).

Feather & Black

One in ten use books for decorating and aesthetic purposes, which increases to almost one in five for the 25-34 age bracket (18%) and 14% for 18-24-year-olds. One in three (31%) said they use books to reflect their personality and taste while 28% of people think that books add much-needed texture and colour.

A comfortable chair (69%) was named the must-have element for a perfect reading nook, followed by relaxing ambience (55%), natural light (54%), a tech-free environment (16%) and cosy decor (15%).

Romance is the most read genre by the younger generations, with over half of 18-24-year-olds (58%) and 43% of 25-34-year-old favouring the genre. Mystery was voted the most popular genre by 36% of 35-44-year-olds, 35% of 45-55-year-olds and 42% of 55-64-year-olds, while 53% of those aged 65 and over prefer reading detective novels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feather & Black

Feather & Black luxury bedroom expert Steve Payne is excited by younger generations' boosted enthusiasm for reading and how it is influencing interior design ideas. He believes the key to creating the perfect reading nook takes a mix of comfortable seating, book colour-coding and the right lighting.

Steve said: "It's refreshing to see that reading is coming back into fashion, especially among younger generations. It’s pleasantly surprising that this trend has manifested itself in interior design as there is something so timeless and sophisticated about being surrounded by books. The results also highlight that beds and bedrooms are also serving as reading nooks for people.

"This emphasises the importance of creating a tranquil sanctuary where you can spend cosy evenings curled up with your favourite book. The perfect cosy reading nook should seamlessly blend with your overall interior aesthetic while also offering a uniquely defined space.

Feather & Black

"Laying down a rug will distinguish the area from a larger room, and a comfortable chair can serve as the foundation of your nook. Once the essentials are in place, you can have some fun infusing the space with your personal style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hang some art, use lots of luxurious blankets and cushions, and get creative with your book display. For example, colour-coding the spines to add an interesting visual element and using a carefully curated display of plants and ornaments will add the perfect finish touch.

"Finally, don’t forget to cultivate a relaxing ambience with a gentle lamp or candles - and bring a task light in to help avoid eye strain when reading."

For more information about the growing allure of reading nooks, visit the Feather & Black website.