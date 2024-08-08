Young finalists share their fundraising tips for kids this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of finalists nominated for the Young Fundraiser gong at the GoCardless JustGiving Awards have shared their top tips for youngsters wanting to give back this summer.

Eight-year-old William Reckless, from Nottinghamshire, who walked and cycled four miles for a cause close to his heart - the Nottingham University Hospitals Charity - believes the key to a successful fundraiser it to ‘just have fun’.

William, who had both of his legs and nine of his fingers amputated following a sepsis diagnosis aged three, knows a fair bit about fundraising after doubling his fundraising target – raising over £8,000.

Sharing advice for fellow fundraisers, he said: ‘It doesn’t have to be a big challenge and it should definitely be fun! I was glad to have my friends and family with me to cheer me on during the tougher parts – that helped too. No matter what, make sure to be proud of yourself.’

Carmela Chillery-Watson, from Devon, is also up for the Young Fundraiser Award at the GoCardless JustGiving Award after raising over £400,000 for charity through a range of sponsored activities.

Despite being just 10 years old and living with a muscle-wasting condition, Carmela took part in her third catwalk at the Bristol Fashion Show, with all proceeds going to Muscular Dystrophy UK, and a 100-mile sponsored walk for Julia’s House Children Hospice – where the youngster receives respite care from.

Echoing fellow finalist William, she said: ‘Any fundraiser should definitely be fun! Every challenge I’ve taken part with has been really fun. Big or small, fundraisers should be enjoyable and achievable for people of all abilities to take part.’

The final nominees for the Young Fundrasier Award, Jake and Logan Croarkin, seven and nine, came up with the idea to run 100km in 31 days after learning their dad, Luke, had been diagnosed with leukaemia for the third time.

The sponsored race captured the attention of friends, family and strangers, with the brothers, from Felixstowe, Suffolk, surpassing their fundraising target 10 times over for Leukaemia UK.

Discussing their top tip for kids fundraising this summer, Jake and Logan, from Suffolk, said: 'Make sure you pick something that is achievable and you know you can complete. It should also be something fun or that you enjoy doing so you're excited to do it.'

The arrival of the summer holidays is a great time to get the kids giving back while filling up the extra free time.

Don’t worry, if you’re struggling to come up with a fundraising idea, you’re not alone – for one in 10 people this is a barrier in setting up your first fundraiser*.

According to JustGiving, the most popular child-friendly fundraisers among Brits include bake sales, car washes, sponsored walks and school fair stalls*. For more ideas, you can spin the wheel to find your perfect activity using the JustGiving Fundraising Finder.