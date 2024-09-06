Youngsters Inspired by England’s Euros Journey

Following England’s journey in the Euros, making it to the final, a new generation of young talent has been inspired.

New search engine analysis by Harlow Leisurezone has revealed a big rise in people searching for football training nearby following the Three Lions inspirational run.

Before the Euros kicked off, the term ‘football training near me’ (and 168 related keywords like ‘football academy near me’, ‘football lessons near me’, and ‘football courses near me’) was searched an average of 8,720 times a month in England.

However, during/after the championship, searches rocketed to 10,170 - that’s a 16.60% rise.

In London, home to some of the country's most popular clubs, there was a similar increase.

Before the Euros, the terms were searched an average of 1,540 times a month.

But during/following the championship it propelled to 1,740 - that’s a 12.99% rise.

Patrick Arnold from Harlow Leisurezone, who conducted the research, said, “England’s journey was amazing to watch, and the fact that it’s inspired a new generation of potential future stars is really exciting.

“As much as we love our current squad, some day they will have to hang up the boots, and the fact the next crop is already in training puts us in good stead to finally bring football home again.

“Harry Kane may be the number one player right now, but who knows, maybe the next one will be someone from your neck of the woods.”