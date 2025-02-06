2025 Costume Designers Guild Awards: Best and worst dressed stars over the years include Christina Ricci

6th Feb 2025, 11:00am

The 2025 Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) is taking place at The Ebell in Los Angeles.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Costume Designers Guild Awards, it honours achievements of excellence in costume design in film, television, short form design, and costume illustration.The host of the Awards is Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn, and it is taking place tonight on Thursday February 6.

As it is the Costume Designers Guild Awards, one can definitely expect stars to dress to impress. Over the years, there have been outfits that have attracted attention for all the right reasons.

Actress Christina Ricci looked incredibly glamorous in her plunging high-slit maroon dress at the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards.

When it comes to my worst dressed stars, although some said actress Lily Gladstone looked incredible at the 2024 Costume Designers Guild Awards, I was not a fan of her all-red set from Valentino, courtesy of the brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. I love red, but it was just too red.

I also felt Lily Gladstone’s wide -leg trousers, long sleeved collared shirt, complete with matching fluffy jacket that has a long train, was just a little OTT (but not in a good way).

You certainly could not take your eyes off Toni Basil and Bruce Vilanch at the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards, but I don’t mean this as a compliment! The duo chose rather eclectic outfits, but they stood out for all the wrong reasons, and Crocs of any description should never be seen (in my opinion, even on the beach!

Take a look at my pick of the best and worst dressed at the Costume Designers Guild Awards over the years.

