Amazon Prime Day is here and I’ve searched the entire website to find you the best deals on designer fashion brands.

It’s Prime Day which means the two-day Amazon sale extravaganza is finally here. The Amazon Prime Day event is from July 16-17 and there are some amazing deals on designer labels that you don't want to miss out on.

I’m a fashion editor so I spend a lot of time looking at fashion outfits and how to find the cheapest way to get the look. When it comes to shopping for fashionable designer brands we tend to forget about Amazon but the website has hundreds of designer labels. Here are my top picks and best buys for Prime Day 2024.

Levi’s- The iconic denim brand has a huge collection of jeans on the site but now is the time to buy the must-have Levi's Women's 501 Jeans for Women. The 501 jeans are a staple wardrobe item and are now available for just £38.28 which is an absolute bargain as the usual retail price is £93.

Amazon/Levi

Tommy Hilfiger - The American brand also has jeans available to buy from Amazon but also polo shirts, T-shirts and hoodies for women, men and kids. There is plenty to choose from the range but the classic Tommy Hilfiger hoodie £42 (rrp £85) never goes out of style.

Calvin Klein - Forget waiting till Christmas, now is the time to stock up on designer underwear. The Calvin Klein Women’s bralette £19 (rrp £35) and matching Calvin Klein Thong £11(£20) have a ridiculous amount of savings on Prime Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a range of colours to choose from but I actually have these in black and they are extremely comfortable so I know these will sell out fast. The men’s Calvin Klein boxer trunks pack of three £21.84 (£42) are also in the Prime Day sale.

Crocs - Love them or hate them Crocs are still on trend right now so if you've been on the fence about buying a pair now might be the time to go for it. Women’s Crocs are £21.37 (rrp £44.99) that's over 50% off right now. That's a huge saving even I can't resist. Might have to get a pair of Crocs for the garden.

Michael Kors - Want some luxury in your life then Michael Kors will add a touch of glamour to your outfit. Prime Day has deals on the luxury brand from watches from £79.60 (rrp £113.78), sparkly heels £76.61 (rrp £119.88) or sandals £94.50 (rrp £128.45). Shop the range and you will look effortlessly stylish from head to toe.

