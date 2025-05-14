As Burberry is set to cut 1,700 jobs to reduce costs, photos of the fashion brand over the years

British designer brand Burberry, which is renowned for its check pattern, is set to cut 1,700 jobs by 2027 in order to reduce costs.

According to Joshua Schulman, the chief executive of Burberry the majority of the cuts would be at the group’s head offices around the world, however the company is also set to reorganise staff rotas in stores and dropping one shift at its factory in Castleford.

Joshua Schulman said: “For a long time we have had overcapacity at that facility that's simply not sustainable.” He also said: “We are making this change to safeguard our UK manufacturing and will be making a significant investment in renovating the factory (later this financial year.”

Over the years, the British brand Burberry, famous for its check pattern and signature trench coats, was once considered ‘chavvy' and ‘chavtastic’ thanks to the likes of former EastEnders star Daniella Westbrook wearing full-look Burberry. However, the brand managed to shake off being associated with ‘chav culture’ thanks to the likes of choosing Kate Moss to advertise the brand and more recently Richard E. Grant modelling in one of their fashion shows.

Many stars such as Gigi Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens are fans of the brand and have worn their signature coats. NationalWorld takes a look at photos of Burberry from over the years.

The changing face of Burberry, from a model in 1958 to Kate Moss in 2005 and Richard E. Grant in 2025

1. A Burberry model in 1958, a Burberry front window of Kate Moss in 2005 and Richard E. Grant modelling Burberry in February 2025

The changing face of Burberry, from a model in 1958 to Kate Moss in 2005 and Richard E. Grant in 2025 | Getty Images

Pat O'Reilly models a car coat in navy and white cotton pique, at Burberry's show of rainwear coats at the Savoy Hotel, London, November 4th 1958

2. Model Pat O'Reilly in 1958

Pat O'Reilly models a car coat in navy and white cotton pique, at Burberry's show of rainwear coats at the Savoy Hotel, London, November 4th 1958 | Getty Images

Window shoppers outside a Burberrys clothes boutique in Avenue Louise, Brussels, Belgium, 1979

3. A Burberry boutique in Belgium in 1979

Window shoppers outside a Burberrys clothes boutique in Avenue Louise, Brussels, Belgium, 1979 | Getty Images

Handbags are shown at the Burberry Accessory Shop opening reception to benefit Safe Horizon at Bloomingdales September 4, 2003 in New York City

4. A photo of Burberry handbags in 2003

Handbags are shown at the Burberry Accessory Shop opening reception to benefit Safe Horizon at Bloomingdales September 4, 2003 in New York City | Getty Images

