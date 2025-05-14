British designer brand Burberry, which has been making raincoats in Yorkshire since 1972, was founded in 1856. However, it has reported a £66m loss in the last financial year and is set to cut 1,700 jobs by 2027 in order to reduce costs.

According to Joshua Schulman, the chief executive of Burberry the majority of the cuts would be at the group’s head offices around the world, however the company is also set to reorganise staff rotas in stores and dropping one shift at its factory in Castleford.

Joshua Schulman said: “For a long time we have had overcapacity at that facility that's simply not sustainable.” He also said: “We are making this change to safeguard our UK manufacturing and will be making a significant investment in renovating the factory (later this financial year.”

Over the years, the British brand Burberry, famous for its check pattern and signature trench coats, was once considered ‘chavvy' and ‘chavtastic’ thanks to the likes of former EastEnders star Daniella Westbrook wearing full-look Burberry. However, the brand managed to shake off being associated with ‘chav culture’ thanks to the likes of choosing Kate Moss to advertise the brand and more recently Richard E. Grant modelling in one of their fashion shows.

Many stars such as Gigi Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens are fans of the brand and have worn their signature coats. NationalWorld takes a look at photos of Burberry from over the years.

