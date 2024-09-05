This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I’ve searched the internet to find the best Autumn fashion trends for 2024.

September is here and along with it the leaves are turning orange, the rain has started to pour and the fashion season has moved into Autumn. It’s time to put away the sundresses and sandals because we are fully in our warm and cosy Autumnal fashion vibe.

As soon as the kids go back to school I look forward to grabbing my pumpkin spiced latte and scouring through the fashion websites. I’ve found the best yet affordable items to buy that will instantly update your look.

M&S

The well known British retailer has upped its fashion game recently. Not only am I loving the brand's new ‘Big Autumn Energy’ fashion campaign which features the 201 hit ‘Turn Down for What’ by Lil Jon and DJ Snake. I can’t get enough of their new range that look like expensive designer pieces.

Believe me when I say Chocolate brown is going to be everywhere this season. The new Leather Look Midi A-Line Skirt £39.50 in bitter chocolate is a great way to add a touch of luxe style into your wardrobe. Pair with an oversized jumper that you already own or match with Faux Leather Top £29.50 for the ultimate glam style.

PrettyLittleThing

Another colour to have on your fashion radar is olive green especially if you're buying a trench coat. That’s right all the fashionista’s are moving away from the basic camel colour trench and opting for a more elevated military style.

The Khaki Wool Look Oversized Double Breasted Military Trim Coat £72.00 from PLT will keep you warm all season long. The oversized style is on trend right now and I would recommend ordering your normal size so it doesn't end up looking too big. Off-the shoulder style tops are also big right now and I found this Mocha Luxe Knit Fold Over Top £20 which is giving the quiet luxury aesthetic. It also comes with matching co-ord style madaxi skirt £23.

PrettyLittleThing Khaki Wool Look Oversized Double Breasted Military Trim Coat £72.00 | PrettyLittleThing

River Island

Speaking of co-ords Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge has been spotted wearing the Beige Knit Crop Jumper £30.00 and Beige Knit Maxi Skirt £30 from River Island. Shoppers including myself have been going crazy for this easy thrown on outfit. It can easily be dressed up with kitten heels and clutch bag or paired with sneakers for laid back style.

Boux Avenue

If like me you work from home but still want to look stylish then Boux Avenue has a stunning range of loungewear - Loungewear is not pyjamas it is simply comfy attire. I’ve been wearing the Waffle cotton wrap over top £28.00 and the Waffle cotton cargo joggers £28.00 both in grey.

Boux Avenue the Waffle cotton wrap over top and cargo joggers £28.00 each | Boux Avenue

The Ribbed cotton long sleeve top £14 (normally £28) and the matching Ribbed cotton flared trousers £14 (normally £28) as they are perfect outfits to wear on rainy autumn days.

