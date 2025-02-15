For those of you who love fashion and red carpet events, then I am in no doubt that you are looking forward to the BAFTAs 2025. Without question there will be stars on the red carpet wearing exquisitely beautiful outfits and there will be others who may choose looks that do not hit the fashion mark.
Titanic star Kate Winslet recently revealed to British Vogue that "You won’t see me at the Burberry show because I’ll be filming, but you might just spot me at the BAFTAs, where I’ll be rewearing the green Armani dress I took to thetook the SAG Awards in 2016."
Cate Blanchett is the Queen of recycling and decided to wear a gold Louis Vuitton dress at the 2025 Golden Globes that she first debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. In 2016, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress to the BAFTAs, and then had the bodice reworked and paired it with tailored black trousers to the Venice Film Festival in 2020.
In 2022, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress for the Governors Awards in Los Angeles that she had first worn at the Venice Film Festival in 2020
Catherine, Princess of Wales, who won’t be attending the BAFTAs 2025, recycled and adapted an Alexander McQueen dress for the BAFTAs 2023 that she first wore at the same event in 2019.
Take a look at these stars who love recycling looks on the red carpet
