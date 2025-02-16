BAFTAs 2025: Worst dressed stars over the years include Emma Stone and Margot Robbie

There are many stars who always wow when it comes to the fashion at the BAFTAs and that includes royalty too. Unfortunately, the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be in attendance at the BAFTAs 2025, so the fashion world will miss out on seeing Catherine, Princess of Wales who always looks incredible at the awards ceremony.

Over the years, there have been some beautifully dressed celebrities but there have also been stars who should have sacked their stylists for their fashion choices. I know Emma Stone won the award for Best leading actress for Poor Things at the BAFTAs last year, but why oh why did she decide to wear a peach coloured Louis Vuitton dress?

It looked like she could have been a bridesmaid from the 1980s, the one oversized balloon sleeve was just bizarre and the colour did nothing to flatter Emma Stone’s flawless complexion, most certainly a fashion miss.

I adore actress Anya Taylor Joy’s quirky style but her Schiaparelli mini hooded dress in 2023 was nothing short of bizarre. It looked like she had just decided to get out of bed and wear her duvet to the BAFTAs which I am sure was not the intention.

Barbie actress Margot Robbie doesn’t often put a foot wrong fashion wise, but for some reason she did in 2019. Her Chanel dress featuring feathers, sequins and pearls was just too OTT but not in a good way.

Take a look at some of the worst dressed celebrities at the BAFTAs over the years….

1 . Emma Stone, Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh Yes, I know it was Louis Vuitton, but I am sorry, Emma Stone's peach coloured one-shoulder gown with one oversized balloon sleeve that she chose to wear to the BAFTAs in 2024, was a fashion disaster. I also was most certainly not a fan of Anya Taylor-Joy's Schiaparelli mini dress hooded gown in 2023. Florence Pugh's Harris Reed corset dress was also a fashion miss last year | Getty Images Share

2 . Emma Stone Emma Stone won Best leading actress for her role in Poor Things in 2024, but unfortunately, her Louis Vuitton dress deserved an award for worst dress on the night | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . Anya Taylor-Joy Oh dear, oh dear. I normally adore Anya Taylor-Joy's quiry style, but her hooded gown that she wore to the 2023 BAFTAs reminded me of a blanket and that is not a good thing! | AFP via Getty Images Photo: getty Share