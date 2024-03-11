The Hollywood celebrities put on a very fashionable display for the 96th Academy Awards in LA on Sunday evening. The biggest night in cinema saw Christopher Nolan finally take home an Oscar for best director (Oppenheimer), Cillian Murphy take best actor for his role in the movie and Emma Stone win best actress for her performance in Poor Things.

The night as always was full of glitz and Hollywood glamour with an array of sparkling outfits. But the Vanity Fair after party is where the celebrities really let down their hair. The magazine celebrated its 30th annual party this year, and it was hosted by editor-in-chief Radhika Jones.

The guest list is A-list only and celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter and rumoured boyfriend Barry Keoghan. But all we care about is what they were wearing and who the best and worst dressed were at the party.

Emily Blunt switched from her sparkling silver dress at the Oscars into a vintage pink slip dress with drop waist and lace train. The Oppenheimer actress looked stunning and much better than the Schiaparelli dress she wore to the awards ceremony which had the outline of a pair of ‘Y’ fronts on.

Michelle Yeoh looked elegant in a black structured off-the-shoulder gown by Balenciaga with a gold feather brooch. Eva Longoria put on an eye-popping display in a gold and silver embellished sequin dress. Lindsay Lohan and Sharon Stone also opted for sparkly silver sequin dresses.

Never one to miss a party, Kim Kardashian wore a figure-hugging Balenciaga dress and oversized black sunglasses, while Kylie Jenner opted for a burgundy dress with floral print design by Ludovic de Saint Sernin that clung to her curves. Her ‘boyfriend’ Timothée Chalamet didn’t appear to be with her at the event fuelling rumours the pair have secretly split.

We admit that we were bored of the same old ‘homage to Barbie’ style that Margot Robbie would wear to every single premiere and award ceremony. However, after seeing the vintage Mugler gold corset outfit at the Vanity Fair after party, we say bring back the Barbie outfits.

Florence Pugh wore a sheer dress with tulle peplum and train as she continues to go bra-free. Although she wasn’t the only one to go underwear free Emily Ratajkowski showed off her side-boob in white Jacquemus dress and Jodie Turner-Smith wore low cut black dress with extreme thigh high split.

Julia Fox does what Julia Fox does best by wearing the most ridiculous outfit. The model wore a PVC gown with matching gloves and enormous tulle headpiece from emerging Chinese brand Buerlangma. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also opted for a black outfit and matching opera gloves - not the best choice as we have seen her dress better.

We are huge fans of Pamela Anderson and Catherine O’Hara but sadly their fashion outfits of the night were definitely not our favourite options of the night. Both actresses usually look so glamorous but their patterned outfits missed the mark on this occasion.

Demi Moore and Jessica Biel's gowns both felt a little flat. Demi wore a strapless brown dress with cut-out detail, while Jessica opted for a head-to-toe cobalt blue gown with long sleeves and a cape that completely swamped her figure.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie on X (Twitter) here.

