It wasn’t a good night for either Taylor Swift nor her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce as it was the Philadelphia Eagles who won the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Taylor Swift was even booed by sections of fans, reportedly Eagles fans and a clip posted to X, showed her bemused reaction.

Despite the boos, Taylor Swift was still one of the best dressed stars at the Super Bowl 2025. Her outfit at first look seemed very simple, a white tank top and denim shorts, however on closer inspection, the denim shoes were rhinestone-shorts and she elevated the look with thigh high ivory boots.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce unfortunately makes the worst dressed list. Was he masquerading as John Travolta from Saturday Night Fever? He opted for an oversized orange suit, white loafers, complete with a glittery collar shirt, gold rose pin and retro sunglasses. Not a good look Travis, and totally not in sync with Taylor Swift’s style on the night.

When it comes to other worst looks of the night, singer Jamie Hauptmann is right up there. The musician, 29, decided that a pink corset and oh so weird metallic trousers was the right look to choose. Yes Jamie, you most certainly attracted attention, but for all the wrong reasons.

Take a look at some of the best and worst dressed celebrities at Super Bowl 2025…

