BRIT Awards 2025 Worst Dressed stars include Charli XCX and Teddy Swims

The BRIT Awards should be the perfect excuse for celebrities to wear the most stylish outfits, but for some reason, there were plenty of stars at the BRIT Awards 2025 who should have sacked their stylists. Charli XCX was the big winner at the BRIT Awards 2025 and the 32-year-old star won British Dance Act, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year for 'brat', and Song of the Year for 'Guess', which featured Billie Eilish.

However, Charli XCX may have been a big winner when it came to her awards, but in my opinion, her outfit did not hit the fashion mark. I am bored of ‘naked’ dresses, in other words sheer dresses, so you can understand why I was not a fan of her black ‘naked’ dress.

American singer-songwriterTeddy Swims certainly attracted attention at the BRIT Awards 2025, but for all the wrong reasons. At first I thought I was imagining his outfit when I saw it was covered with brightly coloured stuffed animals such as penguins and sharks but then I realised I wasn’t!

Another star who made NationalWorld’s worst dressed list was Love Island's Whitney Adebayo. Her pale grey hooded gown with sculpted hip panels looked like it had been created by a GCSE art student rather than by a designer. Take a look at NationalWorld’s other worst dressed stars…

