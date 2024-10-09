Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge models the best winter coats from River Island.

Frankie Bridge has stepped up her fashion style in the past few months. The Loose Women panellist has become one of the most followed fashion stars on TV and with the launch of her ‘Faves Edit,’ everyone wants to know what she's wearing and where they can buy it from.

This week the former Saturdays singer has been getting ready for the colder months and been sharing her fave coats from affordable high street brand River Island.

Taking to social media Frankie wrote: “Did someone say coat season? If you’ve been looking for the perfect jacket or coat to add to your wardrobe this season, then look no further. Keep it classic with a black biker jacket, add a new staple work wear coat or mix it up with some trend led red and burgundy styles.”

Frankie Bridge approved coats for River Island

Brown roll sleeve longline coat £80.00- This coat is so chic and screams quiet luxury style. It’s the perfect coat for running errands, the school run or enjoying some mulled wine at a Christmas market. Wear with skinny jeans, a polo neck and some knee length brown boots to complete the look.

Red Faux Fur Mid Length Coat £99.00- If you want full on show-stopping glamour, then a faux fur coat will do just that. The powerful red colour looks sultry and paired with an all black outfit for a ‘Goth glam’ aesthetic. For an even more glam look, wear with oversized sunglasses - even if it's not sunny.

Cream Oversized Biker Jacket £60.00- Long coats not your thing? The oversized biker will still keep you warm and cosy throughout the winter season. Go full winter wonderland, monochrome with this coat by pairing with all cream items such as sweater, satin skirt and ankle boots.

