The Critics Choice Awards 2025 was originally set to take place on January 12, 2025 and then January 26, but due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, it is now happening on Friday February 7. It will be hosted by Chelsea Handler for the third consecutive year.

The Critics Choice Awards 2022 was hosted by Taye Diggs and comedian Nicole Byer. Taye Diggs also hosted the event in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In 2018, the Critics Choice Awards was hosted by Olivia Munn.

When it comes to likely winners, leading the nominations are Conclave and Wicked with 11 nominations, followed by Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez, they both have 10 nominations each.

Just like every red carpet event, expect to see some fabulous outfits, but there are bound to be some that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. Over the years, there have been some shocking choices.

I have always loved the colour pink, but when Nicole Kidman chose a see-through dress back in 2018, I thought it was the anthesis of elegance. I also was not a fan of Natalie Portman’s Alexander McQueen poncho style dress she wore in 2016.

Take a look at some of the other worst dressed stars at the Critics Choice Awards over the years.

1 . Natalie Portman, Bo Burnham and Hoyeon When it comes to the worst dressed stars at the Critics' Choice Awards over the years, Natalie Portman, Bo Burnham and Hoyeon are all top choices | Getty Images Share

2 . Natalie Portman It may have been Alexander McQueen, but Natalie Portman's poncho style dress at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2016 was the wrong choice! | Getty Images Share

3 . Bo Burnham Back at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, Bo Burnham decided that this black and white dinner suit would be a stylish choice. He was so wrong! | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Share

4 . Hoyeon Hoyeon went for a Louis Vuitton flapper style dress for the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards, but it was the strange boxy style shape I had an issue with, bizarre choice! | Getty Images Share