As Simone Biles took to the floor in a sparkling showstopper, here’s how Olympic leotards are inspiring our swimsuits.

US gymnast Simone Biles opened Paris 2024 with a dazzling performance, leading her squad to a spot in the finals. The 27-year-old, who withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after suffering a bout of the “twisties” (disorientation gymnasts suffer from whilst airborne), came back in full force at the City of Light’s Bercy Arena on Sunday.

Just as showstopping as her routine was her gleaming star-encrusted leotard. Biles balanced out the sparkle with a grey, almost holographic, base unitard exhibiting a steeliness in both her ensemble and determined performance.

If you’re inspired by the sparkling costumes showcased at the Paris Olympics, here’s how to integrate the style into your summer swimwear.

Take inspiration from Simone Biles dazzling gymnastics outfits for your summer swimwear | Mike Egerton/PA

To make a strong but subtle statement, opting for glitter threaded textiles are a great way to incorporate sparkle into an otherwise basic piece. Swimwear brands like Triangl and Hunza G are known for their lurex Seventies-inspired pieces, but high street retailers have dabbled in the trend this summer, no doubt taking inspo from the glittering sport of the summer. The M&S Metallic One Shoulder Swimsuit (£42) and Triangl’s Mari Cassa Sparkle Bikini Set (£99) both dial up the glam factor in these pieces.

If there’s any time to shine – it’s during a heatwave in show stopping swimwear. A chance to channel your inner Kylie, chunky diamantés have made a revival this summer thanks to the sparkles sported at Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour. If swimwear usually leaves you feeling a little exposed, this crystal trend adds a layer of glittering armour, making the costume the star of the show.

For the truly daring you could opt for the Karen Millen Sequin Cut Out Asymmetric Thong Swimsuit (£79) or if you’re on a budget, try Pretty Little Thing’s Pink Diamante Tanga Bikini Bottoms (now £5.50, was £12) currently on special offer.

Sparkling swimwear inspired by gymnastics outfits at the Olympics | Retailers

If you feel like slipping back to the Eighties, try some wet-look metallics. Having made a mighty comeback last year spurred on by Kardashians and micro-influencers alike, gleaming metallics make as big a statement as their heyday’s silhouette. A cut that shaped a generation, the high-waisted, hip-bone-grazing suits of the Eighties saturate our swimwear options today.

Two options currently at a reduced price are the Calzedonia Swimsuit Light Reflections (now £29.50, was £59) and The Kript’s metallic one shoulder body with logo detail (now £11.50, was £38) from Asos.