Epsom Derby 2025: Best and worst dressed at Epsom Downs race meeting on Ladies Day and Derby Day

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago

Horse racing meetings always see crowds out in force looking their best, and the Epsom Derby festival this weekend has been no different.

Epsom Downs racecourse in Surrey hosted Ladies Day on Friday, and Derby Day today.

While Lambourn triumphed in the main race of the day, there were plenty of winners in the stands too, despite torrential rain at times on Saturday.

Here’s a selection of the sartorial style-leaders over the two days - which one is your favourite?

Drinking champagne on a blustery Ladies Day at Epsom

1. Hold on to your hats

Drinking champagne on a blustery Ladies Day at Epsom | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Dressing up for the races

2. Dressing up for the races

Dressing up for the races | Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Red and black meet at Ladies Day

3. Having a natter

Red and black meet at Ladies Day | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Racegoers place bets during Ladies Day

4. At the tote

Racegoers place bets during Ladies Day | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

