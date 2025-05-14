I am sure Eurovision fans can barely contain their excitement as it is nearly time for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 which is taking place this Saturday May 17 in Basel. The first semi-final already took place on Tuesday May 13 and the second semi-final is on Thursday May 15.

The hosts for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer. The Eurovision Song Contest website states that “According to Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR, the choice of the host trio for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 symbolises the values that define Switzerland: openness, diversity, multilingualism and a sense of togetherness. In May , the trio will not only aim to celebrate Europe’s diversity, but also to bring the true values and spirit of Switzerland to the stage- a country known for its openness, integration and community.”

Over the years, there have been some memorable and less memorable outfits at the Eurovision Song Contest. It is possible to forget John and Edward Grimes, not sure who they are, well I am sure I only have to say one name, Jedward, for the duo to come flooding back. Brothers John and Edward appeared in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009 and were managed by Louis Walsh, who they subsequently fell out with.

Jedward represented Ireland in 2011 and 2012 and were remembered more for their hair and outlandish outfits than for their performances. Take a look at other worst dressed contestants at the Eurovision Song Contest over the years.

Jedward, Käärijä and Lordi at Eurovision Jedward, Käärijä and Lordi have definitely worn some of the worst outfits at the Eurovision Song Contest over the years

Ireland's pop duo Jedward performs at the Eurovision 2012 song contest in the Azerbaijan's capital Baku, late on May 22, 2012 Jedward certainly know how to attract attention when it comes to their outfits but their Eurovision 'costumes' will not be winning them any fashion plaudits!

Kaarija performing at the Eurovision Village on May 10, 2023 in Liverpool, England OMG, if you like neon green then you would have loved Käärijä's Eurovision outfit, but I was most certainly not a fan

Lordi at the finals of the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest on May 12, 2007, in Helsinki, Finland Nobody could take their eyes off Lordi back in 2007 at the Eurovision Song Contest, but the word 'frigtening' rather than 'stylish' comes to mind, wouldn't you agree?