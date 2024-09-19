Go-go boots: Boohoo reveals new fashion trend inspired by Sabrina Carpenter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Searches for 'Go-Go Boots' surge 316% amid Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan’s success

A new analysis of Google search data reveals worldwide Google searches for 'Go-Go Boots' have skyrocketed by 316% amid the recent success of Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

The findings conducted by online fashion retailer Boohoo found that searches have exploded both worldwide and in the US by 163% over the past 12 months.

Retail experts predict Go-Go Boots will be one of the biggest fashion trends this fall.

In the US, Go-Go Boots average 13,000 searches per month, with an average of 23,000 searches worldwide.

Both Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter have grown in popularity and have been seen performing in Go-Go Boots.

Fans cannot stop praising Sabrina Carpenter's fashion-forward wardrobe, which consists of her signature corsets and eye-catching Go-Go Boots.

Chappell Roan is trending now more than she ever has, with US searches increasing by 3,233% over the past 12 months. Roan's hit song Red Wine Supernova features the lyrics: ‘I'm in the hallway waiting for you. Miniskirt and my Go-Go Boots (uh-huh)’.

A spokesperson for Boohoo says: "Go-Go Boots are a low-heeled style of women's fashion boot first introduced in the mid-1960s.

"The retro boots were originally designed as a fashionable and functional shoe for dancing, especially during the mod and disco eras.

"Fashion operates in cycles, with styles typically coming back every 20-30 years.

"This allows trends to feel fresh to newer generations who haven't experienced them.

"Singers often wear unique, eye-catching outfits during live performances or tours.

"These bold looks can inspire new trends, especially if they're seen repeatedly during the tour."