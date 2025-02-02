It may just be me, but for some reason, I am always left disappointed when it comes to the red carpet at events such as the GRAMMYs. I hope that this won’t be the case when it comes to the 2025 GRAMMYs, which are taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2 2025 and is set to be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Over the years, there have been many stars or should I say stylists to the stars who have chosen the wrong outfits for their clients. I am most certainly a fan of Harry Styles, but I didn’t approve of his jumpsuit by Parisian brand Engonlab that he wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Some may argue that Harry Styles’s jumpsuit was eye-catching and whilst I can’t argue with that, I would say that it was eye-catching for all the wrong reasons! Another star who failed to impress when it came to her outfit was the polka-dot suit Shania Twain chose to wear to the 2023 GRAMMYs. It was all a bit TOO MUCH.

I love a vibrant red lip, but Shania Twain’s bright red hair, lipstick, polka-dot suit and matching hat, but all-together, it just didn’t work and unfortunately it was over-the-top and not at all stylish.

From Shania Twain to Justin Bieber. I loved the bright pink beanie he wore to the 2022 GRAMMYs, but the oversized Balenciaga suit and Crocs just made him look like he had borrowed his dad or grandad’s outfit. Not a good look at all!

Take a look at NationalWorld’s worst dressed stars at the GRAMMYs over the years….

1 . From left to right: Harry Styles, Shania Twain and Girl Crush Harry Styles, Shania Twain and Girl Crush unfortunately make NationalWorld's list for the worst dressed at the GRAMMYs over the years | Getty Images Share

2 . Harry Styles at the 2023 GRAMMYs Dressed in EgonLab, Harry Styles chose a jumpsuit with a harlequin pattern, but unfortunately, I thought it was far from stylish | Getty Images Share

3 . Shania Twain at the 2023 GRAMMYs I LOVE polka dots, but I didn't LOVE Shania Twain's polka dot Harris Tweed with matching hat she wore to the 2023 GRAMMYs. Yes, she stood out, but for all the wrong reasons | Getty Images Share